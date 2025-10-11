Tottenham could soon welcome a summer signing back into the side

A Tottenham summer signing is closing in on a return to action after featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly, having only featured for 13 minutes for the club since signing.

Spurs signed eight players in the summer and have seem the majority of them in action. While Luka Vuskovic was sent out on loan and Kota Takai looks likely to follow, each of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Kevin Danso, Mathys Tel and Joao Palhinha have played some part.

Kudus and Palhinha have played big roles, but one other summer signing, Randal Kolo Muani, is still waiting to have his first proper impact.

There was hope that he could be a top signing for Tottenham, having scored 10 goals and assisted three more in 22 games on loan at Juventus last term, but he’s had no chance of showing his skill in north London.

Indeed, Kolo Muani played just 13 minutes off the bench on debut and sustained a knee injury. His road to recovery was scuppered when he reportedly collided with Pape Matar Sarr in training and was given a dead leg.

But there is now positive news on Kolo Muani’s potential return to Tottenham action.

He played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors match against Watford on Friday, and as he steps up his recovery, he could be available to play in a competitive game soon.

Thomas Frank has used eight different attackers in his squad so far this season, with Kolo Muani’s cameo appearance adding to: Richarlison, Kudus, Tel, Simons, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.

Richarlison, having largely played centrally, has three goals to his game, while Tel has one and Solanke is yet to get off the mark, though he has only played 49 minutes.

As such, the option of Kolo Muani could provide competition and potentially inject goals into the side, either if he starts banging them in, or his presence rouses the other attackers, who don’t want to lose their place.

Tottenham next play on Sunday October 19, when they welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They then face Monaco in the Champions League three days later, so if Kolo Muani is to return to action soon, it’s doubtful that he’ll play every minute in both of those games, instead being eased in so that his injury is not aggrataved.

