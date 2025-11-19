A Tottenham summer signing is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at his role at the club currently and finds himself ‘top’ of the list at Roma for a potential move.

Spurs made eight signings in the summer. Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha have clearly been two of the standouts, while others have had less impact.

Mathys Tel, who was on loan from Bayern Munich last season and then signed permanently for just under £30million has not done an awful lot.

He’s started just four games across all competitions and has scored twice in his 11 total appearances.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tel is ‘unhappy’ partially because he was left out of the Champions League squad, with fellow new man Randal Kolo Muani included.

That could be to the benefit of Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who it’s said has the Frenchman ‘top’ of his list to improve the left flank.

The report states that Tottenham have no interest of selling Tel right now, but a loan move could be best for all parties.

Whether or not Spurs would accept that remains to be seen, though. Indeed, there could be more opportunities coming for Tel than he has had so far this season.

Kudus is returning from a knock, potentially alongside Dominic Solanke – who has been out for a while – Kolo Muani sustained an injury prior to the international break, and Dejan Kulusevski remains on the sidelines.

With a number of attacking options either not at full fitness or out of action, Thomas Frank won’t want his side to be less impactful up top.

Indeed, only the top three in the Premier League have scored more than Tottenham have this season, and it will be hard to sustain the efforts in front of goal without options in the attack.

As a result, if injury problems remain into the January window, it feels unlikely that Tel will be allowed to leave.

That said, it is conceivable that all of the current injured attackers will be back fit by then, which could potentially open the door to Tel’s exit.

That reports suggest Spurs want to land a new left winger given their struggles in the position – which has been occupied by a few forwards so far this season – could mean that Tel is given the nod to go and get minutes elsewhere, given that is one of two positions he’s played this term.

