Noni Madueke is on the radar of Tottenham

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign England international Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old progressed through the ranks at Spurs but left to join Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven as a teenager.

Madueke returned to England during the 2023 January transfer window, joining Premier League giants Chelsea for a fee in the region of £28.5m.

The England international has 17 goals and seven assists in his 76 Chelsea appearances in all competitions but is linked with an exit ahead of the summer transfer window.

Last week, a report from GiveMeSport claimed Aston Villa are ‘leading the race’ to sign £30m-rated Madueke with Chelsea ‘beginning to give indications that they will entertain offers when the transfer window reopens in the summer’.

There is said to be ‘increasing confidence that Chelsea are prepared to cash in if a strong bid that allows them to make a marginal profit is tabled’ with Aston Villa ahead of Newcastle United.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs are also in the running to land Madueke as they are ‘plotting a surprise move’.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sanction his exit with head coach Enzo Maresca having ‘doubts’ about the winger for one reason.

‘Spurs are among a number of clubs across Europe keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge.’

‘This comes as Enzo Maresca has doubts about where the winger fits into his system and is prepared to sanction his exit at the end of the season. ‘Sources say Spurs are now interested in bringing him back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and could make a move to sign him this summer.’

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims Spurs could also make a move for Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze this summer.

“We talk about Bruno Fernandes at Man United, Marcus Rashford at Villa, Alexander Isak at Newcastle, and at Palace that player is Eze,” Brown said.

“If they can get the ball into him often enough, he can do something nobody else in that side can.

“It’s because of that they’re determined to keep him at the club, he’s a difference maker and they’d miss him if he left the club this summer.

“They want to keep him and I don’t expect he’s the type of player to force through a move unless Palace’s asking price is met.

“Tottenham have been interested for a long time and he’s their type of player.

“If Eze has the opportunity to move to a team like Tottenham, I think he would be open to that, and it’s not slight on Palace and what they’ve done.

“So that move wouldn’t surprise me, but it will only be on Palace’s terms and they want to keep him.”