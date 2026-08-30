Tottenham switch focus to Milan playmaker after Cody Gakpo picks Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are still working hard on attacking reinforcements before the window shuts, with a fresh report stating that AC Milan star Christian Pulisic has been the subject of enquiries.

Spurs have been left reeling by the news that Cody Gakpo has changed his mind about moving to north London, with the Dutchman now favouring a switch to Manchester City should Liverpool allow him to leave.

Tottenham had been preparing to spend in excess of £70million on Gakpo, but his decision to snub them has forced the club to accelerate work on alternative attacking targets.

And our friends over at TEAMtalk have confirmed that Pulisic is one of the players Tottenham have asked about.

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The American is understood to remain part of Ruben Amorim’s long-term plans at AC Milan, despite being left on the bench for their opening two games of the new season.

The decision to leave Pulisic out is understood to be partly connected to managing the 27-year-old after he suffered a microfracture of his leg at the World Cup, rather than an indication that Milan are actively looking to sell him – although they are close to completing the loan signing of Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson, with the move set to provide further attacking competition at the San Siro.

TEAMtalk reports that a number of clubs have now made enquiries about Pulisic, who has notched a combined 55 goals/assists in 100 Serie A games for Milan, with Tottenham among those exploring his availability.

Pulisic would provide Spurs with the versatility they are looking for, capable of operating across the forward line and offering another experienced attacking option.

A move for the former Chelsea player would not be cheap, but Tottenham’s willingness to commit more than £70million to Gakpo demonstrates that the finances are available should they decide to pursue a deal.

Tottenham also targeting three more attackers

Pulisic is not the only attacking option being considered.

Indeed, the report adds that Spurs have also made enquiries about Lyon’s Malick Fofana, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Lille’s Matheus Fernandez-Pardo.

Fofana has attracted significant interest in recent days, with Hull City and Sunderland both holding talks over the Belgian.

Bahoya is also being pursued by Hull, while Fernandez-Pardo has emerged as a major target for Newcastle United.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also made enquiries about the Lille forward, with Tottenham now joining the list of clubs monitoring his situation.

Spurs, therefore, have several options under consideration as they attempt to respond to Gakpo’s decision.

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Pulisic, in particular, would offer immediate Premier League experience and the ability to play in several attacking positions.

Tottenham are certain they need further attacking reinforcements before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, and the club are now working through their options, with Pulisic among those on their radar.