Tottenham take ‘lead’ in race to sign Man Utd, Arsenal target as Johnson ‘medical booked’

Tottenham have taken the lead over Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports.

Spurs are having a bit of a disappointing season due to inconsistent form and a number of poor performances under Thomas Frank.

Tottenham have won just four of their last 13 matches in all competitions, although three of those wins have come in their last five games.

And now the Tottenham hierarchy are looking to support Frank in the January transfer market as they look to help him push Spurs up the Premier League.

Tottenham are in the market for a winger and a midfielder, if the latest reports are to be believed, with Caught Offside claiming that they have ‘moved ahead’ of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Goretzka.

The Bavarians ‘have quietly opened the door to a potential January departure’ with the Germany international’s ‘sizeable salary has become a central factor in the club’s thinking’.

Bayern Munich ‘are not actively pushing him out’ in the winter transfer window but ‘a convincing proposal could force Bayern to seriously consider a mid-season sale’.

With his contract up in the summer, Bayern risk losing the midfielder for nothing, and Goretzka’s agent has ‘made contact’ with Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal.

Spurs are ‘leading’ the race and the report adds: ‘Talks with Spurs have already been confirmed, and the North London club are understood to be monitoring Bayern’s stance closely.

‘Tottenham would be prepared to move quickly if the financial package matches with their structure and if Goretzka fits the midfield profile Thomas Frank is seeking.’

One player who is likely to depart Spurs is Brennan Johnson with Crystal Palace agreeing a £33.5m fee for the winger, who scored Tottenham’s winning goal in the Europa League final last season.

Giving an update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Brennan Johnson is set to make a decision on the Crystal Palace proposal.

“Palace have an agreement with Tottenham for a £33.5 million transfer fee.

“Brennan Johnson is thinking about the move. Palace are optimistic and hope to complete a medical in the next days.

“There are other clubs interested, including Bournemouth and Everton, but Palace are pushing and feel positive.”

And now GiveMeSport have confirmed that Crystal Palace ‘has now booked a medical for the next 24 hours’ for Johnson with the ‘hope that the 24-year-old could make his debut’ against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.