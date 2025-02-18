Tottenham takeover: ‘Deal to buy Spurs is done’ with top four owner also ‘ready to sell’

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys claims that a deal has been “done” to take over Tottenham Hotspur from the ENIC Group.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been at the helm for over two decades with the English businessman overseeing Tottenham’s move to a brand new stadium and state-of-the-art training facilities.

However, their increased revenue streams and success off the pitch has not translated onto the pitch with Spurs currently 12th in the Premier League table after beating Manchester United over the weekend.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008 under Juande Ramos with Spurs struggling to challenge for any major honours in recent years.

Supporters are clear who is to blame for this with Tottenham fans often heard chanting “We want Levy out” and bringing anti-ENIC banners to stadiums.

But now Tottenham fans could be in luck with beIN Sports presenter Keys claiming that he has heard that “a deal to buy Spurs is done” while “one of the top four clubs could be ready to sell”.

Keys wrote in his blog: “Oh – you’ll be interested to hear that I was in the company of someone this weekend that reckons a deal to buy Spurs is done. I don’t think it is, but I’m pretty sure conversations have been taking place.

“If so, I’d say this to Daniel Levy. Don’t play hard ball Daniel – you might regret it. I’m also hearing the owners of one of the top four clubs could be ready to sell. They’re arguably a better proposition for a buyer and would tempt a bid before Spurs.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham join Arsenal in making ‘offer’ for La Liga star as Spurs ‘raise’ bid for Man Utd target

👉 Postecoglou still Sack Race favourite but will any more managers fall this season now?

👉 ‘One of the worst games’ – Ex-Premier League midfielder slams Man Utd and Tottenham’s performances

Keys’ claim comes after The Guardian claimed last week that a group of Qatari investors want to keep Levy on at Tottenham if they complete their takeover of Spurs.

The report read:

‘The Guardian has learned that a group of Qatari investors are willing to give Levy a long-term contract to continue running Spurs as executive chairman. ‘Retaining Levy would be a controversial move given the antipathy towards the chairman from many Tottenham fans, but the investors are keen to retain his expertise. ‘They want control of Spurs but the proposed takeover could take the form of a phased buyout. Under one model being considered by the investors, Levy would be offered a management contract to run the club, which would remain in place even if Enic, that owns 86.91% of Tottenham, becomes a minority shareholder. ‘Levy has been the most influential figure at Tottenham since 2001, when Enic bought 29.9% of the club from Alan Sugar before gaining full control six years later. Under Levy’s leadership Spurs’s financial position has been transformed, with the 63-year-old masterminding the building of their new stadium and establishing Tottenham as one of the richest clubs in Europe with an annual income of more than £500m.’

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Marmoush, Nwaneri, Amorim, Palmer, Villa