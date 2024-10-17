A football finance expert claims former Newcastle United chief Amanda Staveley is ‘laying the groundwork’ to make a ‘big investment’ in Tottenham Hotspur.

At the end of 2021, Staveley purchased a 10% stake in Newcastle United, while Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) became their majority stakeholder with an 80% share. The Reuben Brothers bought the other 10%.

Staveley and her husband – Mehrdad Ghodoussi – left the Premier League club in July 2024 as part of a major reshuffle behind the scenes at St James’ Park.

In recent weeks, Staveley has been heavily linked with Tottenham as she reportedly looks to become a shareholder in the Premier League giants.

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider claimed a ‘decision’ on Tottenham’s takeover is ‘coming soon’ as Staveley is ‘advancing’.

The report said.

‘It is believed that she and Ghodoussi have been laying the groundwork for a significant stake in another Premier League giant. ‘Sources say discussions have been held about the pair heading a new Middle East consortium that will plough “huge” funds into Tottenham. ‘Forbes state that Spurs are currently valued at around £2.42billion, so if Staveley wishes to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club it would cost approximately £605m. ‘It is said Staveley has reportedly already raised £500m through her investment fund PCP Capital Partners, as she gets closer to her overall goal.’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness has provided a fresh ‘update’ in an interview with Football Insider.

Wyness points out that Staveley’s recent moves to liquidate her businesses are ‘not a blow to her hopes of investing at Spurs’ as she is “clearing house”.

He explained: “I don’t think this is a negative sign in any move for Tottenham.

“This is more of a housekeeping exercise for Amanda and her past companies. There are some legal issues with a Greek investor who loaned her some money.

“There is also PCP, the vehicle she went through for the Newcastle investment.

“Everything will be tidied up, and this may well be in advance of the Tottenham deal getting done. It’s making sure everything is in order.

“She’s cleaning house and getting everything set so any vehicle she uses to invest in Tottenham is totally clean and free of any problems.”

In a recent interview, Staveley admitted her “preference” was staying at Newcastle but she refused to rule out the prospect of her investing in another Premier League club.

“My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to. Nothing is going to replicate that. I fell in love with Newcastle, the club and the people and that can’t change, but I didn’t want to get in Newcastle’s way. It’s got to be about what’s best for Newcastle,” she said.

“Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football. Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but you can never move on from the love I have for Newcastle and I would love to come back for matches. I’m a Geordie now. I’m a Yorkshire Geordie, but I will always have that chemistry and that love.”