A “decision” regarding the potential takeover of Tottenham Hotspur is expected “soon” amid interest from former Newcastle United chief Amanda Staveley.

Staveley joined Newcastle as part of PIF’s takeover of the Premier League club at the end of 2021 as she became one of their co-owners.

The 51-year-old left the Magpies in the summer as there was a major overhaul at St James’ Park, but she left the door open to making a Premier League return.

Back in July, Staveley admitted her “preference would have been to stay with Newcastle”, but “buying another club is possible” amid links with Tottenham.

“My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to. Nothing is going to replicate that. I fell in love with Newcastle, the club and the people and that can’t change, but I didn’t want to get in Newcastle’s way. It’s got to be about what’s best for Newcastle.

“Mehrdad and I are keen to be hands-on. We’re hard-working people, I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football. Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible.

“I don’t know what my future holds, but you can never move on from the love I have for Newcastle and I would love to come back for matches. I’m a Geordie now. I’m a Yorkshire Geordie, but I will always have that chemistry and that love.”

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Staveley is ‘advancing on plans to make a sizeable investment in Tottenham using Middle Eastern money’.

‘It is believed that she and Ghodoussi have been laying the groundwork for a significant stake in another Premier League giant. ‘Sources say discussions have been held about the pair heading a new Middle East consortium that will plough “huge” funds into Tottenham. ‘Forbes state that Spurs are currently valued at around £2.42billion, so if Staveley wishes to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club it would cost approximately £605m. ‘It is said Staveley has reportedly already raised £500m through her investment fund PCP Capital Partners, as she gets closer to her overall goal.’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness suspects a “decision” on possible Tottenham investment is ‘coming soon’.

He told Football Insider: “Daniel Levy has appointed Rothchild to analyse all these potential partners. We all know he’s a smart commercial operator.

“I know of a lot more parties who have held talks. Levy is not just looking for the money but for a PR boost or something else.

“He’ll also want someone who will carry on letting him run the club. He doesn’t want someone coming in and shouting the odds in the boardroom.

“We’ll have to see who Rothchild recommends – it could be nobody. They’ve been looking for a long time.

“Every season this goes on, they’re paying less and less stadium interest and the need for money reduces. But I do believe they are going to make a decision soon, pay off that debt and leave Spurs in a very strong position.”