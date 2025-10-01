Tottenham have received a lot of interest from multiple parties wanting to buy the club in recent weeks, according to reports.

Daniel Levy left his role as Tottenham executive chairman in September with the Essex-born businessman insisting he was “incredibly proud” of his work during his long tenure in north London.

It had been speculated that Levy’s departure from Tottenham is an indication that owners ENIC are now open to the possibility of selling the club.

There are currently no changes in the ownership of the club with Levy remaining part of ENIC, who have a 86.91 per cent stake in the north London outfit.

It is understood that there has been interest from US and Middle Eastern groups looking to buy the north London club with a £4.5billion offer reportedly coming in from a US consortium led by tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick.

That offer was rejected by the Tottenham owners, who have previously been advised by bankers from Rothschild over potential sale opportunities.

And now The Athletic have reported that their relationship with Rothschild has been “mutually ended” as they are no longer required to oversee a sale.

A club spokesperson told The Athletic: “We’re grateful for the support of Rothschild in recent years. However, given the club is not for sale, we mutually agreed there is no longer a role for them and have mutually ended the mandate.”

Andrew Ashcroft, who is the son of former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, purchased a 3.4 per cent stake in Tottenham last week but Football Insider insist the ‘new investor unlikely to inject money into Tottenham’.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons the shares have been passed down from Lord Ashcroft to his son and there is unlikely to be any new money being pumped into Tottenham.

Borson told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s any new money coming into the club.

“I think all that’s happened is it’s been transferred from the father to the son, and it’ll have a nominal value, but it’s not new shares.

“So, the way the money would go into the club if it was £100m let’s say is the club would issue new shares to a third party, this guy Ashcroft’s son and he would pay £100m for those shares.

“The number of shares in the company would go up because they’ve issued new shares for £100m, so the whole issue share capital would be bigger, he would have x percent, and the club would get the £100m. But I don’t think that’s what’s happened.

“I think what’s happened is really much simpler than that, which is the shares have been transferred from the father to the son, and there’s no real economic difference, so I suspect it looks more interesting than it is.”