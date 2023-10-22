Tottenham takeover: Levy tipped to listen to ‘all sorts of offers’ up to ‘huge asking price’

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton believes Daniel Levy would listen to “all sorts of offers” to buy Tottenham “especially if it meets their huge asking price.”

Levy has been chairman of Tottenham since 2001, with ENIC – of which his family are investors – owning a majority stake in the north London outfit.

In that period, the only major trophy they’ve won is the League Cup, in the 2007/08 campaign. Things are on the up at the moment, with Spurs currently fourth in the Premier League, but just a point below the top two, and with an opportunity to leapfrog them, having played a game less.

In any case, former Spurs man Hutton feels Levy has done a good job during his time as chairman, but believes he might consider selling up if the right offer came.

“When it comes to Tottenham and Daniel Levy, the owners have been there such a long time, would there come a point where they think about selling up?” he told Football Insider.

“Probably. The owners have done excellently since they have been at the club, you look at the work Levy has done, it’s amazing.

“Talking about trophies and stuff it could be better. Is the next level for them a move like this? Possibly, to then really go and try to make this squad even better than it already is.

“It will be an interesting one. I think Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis would listen to all sorts of offers and then consider them, especially if it meets their huge asking price.”

Levy has previously stated he would “consider” any offer, as it’s important to do “what’s right for the club”.

As per The Times, it’s believed Levy values Tottenham at £4billion. For reference, the Glazer family were said to value Manchester United at £2.6billion, but they received a bid almost double that and didn’t accept.

Given Levy’s previous comments, if a bid was lodged in the region of the asking price, it might well be accepted, but that question will be answered if anybody does bid, despite the club not being up for sale.

READ MORE: Premier League sack race: Ten Hag stays third despite win while misery loves Kompany