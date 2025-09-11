Middle Eastern and US groups are competing to take over Tottenham after Daniel Levy left his role as Spurs executive chairman, according to reports.

Levy left his role as Tottenham executive chairman last week with the Essex-born businessman insisting he was “incredibly proud” of his work during his long tenure in north London.

It has been speculated that Levy’s departure from Tottenham is now an indication that owners ENIC are now open to the possibility of selling the club.

There are currently no changes in the ownership of the club with Levy remaining part of ENIC, who have a 86.91 per cent stake in the north London outfit.

Football Insider claim that potential investors in Spurs think ‘there is a “huge” opportunity to improve the club’s revenues after exploring a takeover deal’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say investors are particularly interested in Tottenham due to the significant potential to increase the club’s revenues.

READ: Nuno sack among most brutal mid-season Premier League axeings, including ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Ferguson blast

‘It is understood the commercial opportunities with the NFL games and concerts as well as the scope for further development around the club’s stadium is attracting interested parties.’

But who are the potential investors? Well, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has revealed that he’s “heard” from sources that there is “a duel between a Gulf group and an American group” for Tottenham.

Wyness told Football Insider: “You’ve got to look at every single word in these statements because I think there is something going on.

“I know they even appointed Rothschild as advisors about bringing investment in, about doing sales. I have heard very good rumours from sources of a duel between a Gulf group and an American group very recently, vying to get control. Numbers that are eye-watering in terms of the offers, and there is no smoke without fire.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM ON F365…

👉 Six Tottenham, Celtic stars reassigned to Nottingham Forest post-Postecoglou replacing Nuno

👉 How Nottm Forest stars reacted to Postecoglou appointment as ex-Spurs boss eyes £91.4m quartet

👉 Daniel Levy robs Spurs fans of pantomime villain if the circus opens again…

“There’s certainly been something going on. Is this a negotiating tactic from the Lewis family? We just don’t know. I’ve heard rumours that Daniel had been blocking some of the investment coming in.

“Could there just be a minority investment situation coming in that could then lead to somebody having the rights to buy it later on?

“So in all these things, while they say there’s no sale being discussed, it doesn’t mean to say they’re not looking at bringing in partners or investment or that they may have an offer that they can’t refuse.”

There have been lots of rumours as to why Levy left when he did with football finance expert Stefan Borson insisting that there seems to have “been some kind of dispute or fall-out”.

Borson added on Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s a planned thing from his perspective.

“I think effectively it looks like there’s been some kind of dispute or fall-out, and he’s been the victim of that and now we’ll have to see how it pans out.

“In terms of positions, it was always unusual from April that they would have an executive chair in Daniel Levy and a chief executive because usually you have one or the other.

“Usually, what you would have if you have a chief executive would be a non-executive chairman.

“While we’ve had Daniel Levy as executive chairman and a CEO, there’s always been this kind of strange question mark over where does one person’s remit end and another’s begin?

“So, the more natural move following the appointment of the CEO in April would have been for Daniel Levy to become non-executive chairman, but Charrington has become non-executive chairman and Daniel Levy has gone completely.”

MEDIAWATCH: ‘Jude Bellingham facing brutal England snub’ by ‘star-shunning’ Thomas Tuchel