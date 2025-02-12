Qatari investors ‘keen to retain’ Daniel Levy amid £3.75bn Tottenham takeover talks

A group of Qatari investors want to keep Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on at the club if they manage to complete a takeover of the Premier League club.

Spurs are currently suffering on the pitch with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Tottenham, who are valued at £3.75m, have taken a big step forward off the pitch in recent years with Spurs moving into a new stadium and increasing revenue streams.

But success off the pitch isn’t marrying up with what supporters are seeing on the pitch with Tottenham fans increasingly frustrated at Levy’s decisions.

There was hope towards the end of last year that former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley was leading an effort to buy Tottenham with Qatari VIPs, in similar fashion to how she helped PIF buy the Magpies.

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness pointed out in October that Staveley’s recent moves to liquidate her businesses were “not a blow to her hopes of investing at Spurs” as she is “clearing house”.

Wyness said: “I don’t think this is a negative sign in any move for Tottenham. This is more of a housekeeping exercise for Amanda and her past companies. There are some legal issues with a Greek investor who loaned her some money.

“There is also PCP, the vehicle she went through for the Newcastle investment.

“Everything will be tidied up, and this may well be in advance of the Tottenham deal getting done. It’s making sure everything is in order.

“She’s cleaning house and getting everything set so any vehicle she uses to invest in Tottenham is totally clean and free of any problems.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365

And now more details of a potential deal with Qatari investors has emerged with The Guardian claiming that Levy ‘could be given the chance to stay on at Tottenham by a consortium seeking to buy the club’.

The report adds: