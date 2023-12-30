Tottenham in talks with Chelsea over £35m move for Gallagher as CB pair also on January shortlist

Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Chelsea over a £35m move for Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

Spurs came close to signing the England international in the summer, with Chelsea open to a deal, but an agreement wasn’t reached.

Gallagher has arguably been Chelsea’s best player this season, and has captained the side for the majority of the campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino consistently lauding the 23-year-old’s displays and stating his importance to the team.

The majority of fans are also steadfastly against their club allowing Gallagher to leave for Spurs, and Gallagher himself wants to stay, but the owners are reportedly more than willing to allow the academy graduate to leave Stamford Bridge and will welcome Spurs’ renewed interest, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.

The transfer expert claims negotiations have been reignited between Tottenham and Chelsea, and claims a bid of £35m may be enough to see Gallagher move to north London.

Spurs will lose both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr for the Africa Cup of Nations after the clash with Bournemouth on Sunday, and they’re also said to be open to selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who’s attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is also keen on adding a centre-back to his ranks following injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and have reportedly held talks over deals for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Genoa’s international Radu Dragusin.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ clash with Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve, Postecoglou played down expectations ahead of the January transfer window.

“We are where we are. Nothing magical’s going to happen in the January window. What we need to do is just keep building,’ Postecoglou said.

“We’ve had one window with this team to change it around, to do things differently. The fact that we’re in the position we are is a credit to the players. For all the challenges we’ve had, we just kept planning forward and that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll see what we can do in January but ultimately it’s about building a side that will get us to where we want to.”

