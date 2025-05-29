Tottenham have reportedly commenced talks to land a £50million-rated striker, and though he is felt to be ‘too good’ not to sign, they want a big discount.

Spurs had a poor season domestically, but brought things around with Europa League victory. They finished 17th in the Premier League, but confirmed Champions League football with their trophy win, giving hope for next season.

They will need some new signings to ake on the challenge of the elite European competition. They loaned in Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel for the second half of the season, and TBRFootball claim they have ‘commenced talks’ to sign him permanently.

Tottenham had the option to buy Tel for a figure previously reported to be in the region of £45million, but the report states they are ‘unwilling’ to pay that.

Instead, they are keen for the price to be dropped to £33.5million, plus performance related add-ons. Bayern Munich are ‘open’ to selling Tel, but it remains to be seen if they’ll agree to Tottenham’s terms.

For Tel’s part, he is all in on the transfer. The report states he has settled in well in north London and is ‘ready to make the move permanent’.

Tottenham qualifying for the Champions League is said to have only underlined his desire to make the move.

At the end of his initial spell with Spurs, Tel suggested he wanted to be around to help them to more silverware in the future.

“Tottenham is not just a club, it’s everything for us. We have to keep going and win more trophies,” he said.

The French striker was directly involved in three goals in 13 Premier League games, as well as scoring a goal in the FA Cup, but impressed nonetheless, and with more time spent developing in the Spurs side, he might well continue to do so.

There is a chance that he returns to Bayern before potentially heading back out the door, though, as a recent report stated the Bundesliga giants planned to use the striker in the upcoming Club World Cup, which begins in early June, so could recall him before making a full decision on his future.

