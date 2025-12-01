‘Upset’ Tottenham stars hold team meeting to discuss ‘critical issue’ after Frank slams fans

The Tottenham players have reportedly held a team meeting as the squad’s relationship with the Spurs fans has now become a ‘critical issue’.

Tottenham lost 2-1 against Fulham at home on Saturday to make it four Premier League matches without a win and only one victory in seven games in all competitions.

Spurs have slipped down to 12th in the Premier League table, although a congested top half means they are only seven points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

Guglielmo Vicario was booed by Tottenham fans on Saturday after making a costly mistake against Fulham, leading to Pedro Porro appearing unhappy at team-mate Lucas Bergvall for clapping the Spurs fans after the game.

In a message on social media, Porro wrote: ‘Football is emotions. In football, as in life, there can always be mistakes, what I will not tolerate is hearing disrespect from the fan to my team-mates – hence my frustration at the end of the game. And we will get up, we remind you six months ago, everything was so bad, and in the end it is not how it begins but how it ends. To the true Spurs fan, I love you.’

Thomas Frank reacted on Sky Sports: “I didn’t like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

“And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That’s unacceptable in my opinion.”

And now the Daily Telegraph claims that Tottenham players, who were ‘upset by jeering of Vicario’, have held a team meeting about the ‘critical issue’ of their ‘disconnect with the club’s fans’.

The report adds: ‘And Telegraph Sport can reveal that the subject of Spurs supporters was the key theme in a players’ meeting following the defeat by Chelsea on November 1. At the end of the game, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence could not hide their displeasure with some fans and walked straight off the pitch.’

The Daily Telegraph continues: ‘It is also understood that this is not the first set of Spurs players to have held concerns over their relationships with the club’s fans and that it has been an issue in previous years.’

On the game itself, Frank added: “This game we lost in the first six minutes. We just need to keep working.

“After that, we rushed the first half in many ways. We wanted to come back into the game but couldn’t do it in the first half, but we got much better in the second half. We got a bit of momentum, created more chances and opportunities, but couldn’t get the second goal.

“It was an emotional performance in the second half, and I think that’s quite normal. We know that we badly want to win at home, so when it’s not going your way, it is hard. That’s why you need to stick to the plan, be cool and not stress. It is easier said than done.”

On being booed by the Tottenham fans, Vicario told Sky Sports: “It’s part of football. I’m a big man and older.

“We can’t be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It’s on us to stay calm.

“We have to focus on ourselves

“We are lacking in a little bit of composure and calmness at the moment. Today is a bad defeat and tough to accept.”