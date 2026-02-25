Tottenham Hotspur would reportedly be ‘willing to terminate’ Igor Tudor’s contract before the end of this season if their relegation fears increase.

Spurs have tasked Tudor with guiding them to Premier League safety as their risk of relegation has increased in recent weeks.

The north London club sanctioned the overdue sacking of former boss Thomas Frank following an eight-game winless run in the Premier League, which stretched to nine matches at the weekend as they were beaten 4-1 by Arsenal.

The derby against Arsenal was Tudor‘s first game in charge and there was little sign of improvement from Spurs, who are now only four points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have also been showing more signs of life than Spurs, with Tudor urgently needing to spark a response from his squad if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Tudor tends to have short reigns at clubs and this is likely to be the case at Tottenham, who have only given him a contract until the end of this season.

And Tudor may not even see out the remainder of this campaign, with a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claiming he faces being sacked if Spurs do not improve in the coming weeks.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: The Spurs board are willing to terminate Igor Tudor’s contract if results continue on a downward spiral.

‘The club have backup plans in place. The club cannot afford to get relegated!’

Spurs have been hit by injuries more than other Premier League clubs this season, while they have also been punished for a lack of ambition in the transfer market.

Former boss Ange Postecoglou recently named several exciting transfer targets who joined other teams, though a new report from The Guardian claims club chiefs ‘plan to rip up their wage structure and invest in the squad’ if they stay up this season.

The report explains:

‘Under the leadership of the former executive chair Daniel Levy, who was forced out last September by the Lewis Family Trust that owns the club, Tottenham made a virtue of parsimony regarding player wages and transfer fees, but there is a growing feeling that a correction is overdue. ‘Economies had to be made to pay back loans taken out to build the club’s £1bn stadium but the 2023-24 wage spend was 42% of revenue, very low by Premier League standards. A source close to the owners said the Lewis family recognised greater investment in salaries was needed because finishing positions in the league correlate more closely to wages than to transfer spending.’

