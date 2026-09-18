Tottenham told they’d be in ‘a three-horse race’ with Real Madrid, Barcelona for La Liga title

Would Tottenham compete for La Liga if they played in Spain?

Tottenham would be in “a three-horse race” for the La Liga title with Real Madrid and Barcelona if they played in Spain, according to Jamie O’Hara.

Spurs have had a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign with Roberto De Zerbi already coming under pressure to turn around results.

Tottenham lost their first two matches against Brentford and Newcastle United before being held to two goalless draws versus Nottingham Forest and Everton.

That has left Tottenham in 17th position after spending over £300m in the summer as the board looked to avoid being sucked into another relegation battle after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

Despite Tottenham struggling in the Premier League this term, former Spurs midfielder O’Hara reckons De Zerbi’s side would still challenge for the title in the Bundesliga and La Liga.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “The Premier League is like a super league. No one can compete.”

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Presenter Jason Cundy asked O’Hara where Tottenham would finish in the Bundesliga, to which he replied: “I would say second, but it would be a title challenge with Bayern Munich.

“It would be PSG and Tottenham fighting it out, and LaLiga would be a three-horse race. I am saying Tottenham because I am a Tottenham fan, but I also think Bournemouth would be the same.

“Spurs could 100 per cent win the Bundesliga. You have only got to beat Bayern Munich, that’s it. In LaLiga, it’s a three-horse race, and that is how strong the Premier League is.”

When put to O’Hara that Atletico Madrid knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League last season, the former Spurs midfielder was defiant in his stance.

O’Hara responded: “They are guff. They are not good. They are only good because they are playing in a crap league.

“We 100 per cent finish third in LaLiga. I don’t think it is ridiculous what I’ve said.

“The Premier League is too strong for every other league. I watched AC Milan the other night, and they are absolute garbage.

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“I am telling you, we would bop teams in Europe. Europe is guff. They are nowhere near good enough.

“It’s just pointless. The Europa League is boring. The English teams get to the final.”

Tottenham have ‘got a disease’ – O’Hara

Speaking after Tottenham’s latest disappointing result as they lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, O’Hara said: “Seriously, what is going on?

“I feel like everyday I wake up and it’s the same thing. Every single time Spurs play, I look at the fixtures and I’m like, ‘Spurs are playing tonight, alright, here we go, get beat.’

“I don’t know what to say. It’s groundhog day.”

O’Hara continued: “This is the perfect night again for [fellow pundit Jason] Cundy. When is my night? I’ve been here for five years and I’ve had one good night. One. The Europa League final, that was it.

“It’s absolute guff, it really is and I’m sick and tired of it. I know it’s all great and everyone enjoys it but this is actually getting ridiculous.

“Where do Spurs go from here? We have got a disease. We don’t know how to win. Even when we score we get beat, Every single game no matter what, Spurs get beat. Spend £400million – get beat.

“Score – get beat. New manager – get beat. We’ve got a disease.”

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