Tottenham Hotspur have been told they have three ‘huge problems’ as their battle for survival suffered yet another blow following a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, while some supporters are already calling for Igor Tudor’s head.

It’s now 10 Premier League games without a victory for a Spurs side seemingly spiralling towards relegation, although they were at least helped by Nottingham Forest and West Ham directly below them also failing to win.

The so-called new manager bounce for Tudor has also not transpired, with the Croatian losing his first two games in charge and facing a huge crunch clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

However, outspoken former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara feels there are multiple problems at the club surrounding three key areas.

Writing on X after the loss at Craven Cottage, O’Hara said: “Chickens have come home to roost, years of terrible recruitment, poor standards and weak mentality, embarrassing to watch every week, top to bottom huge problems.”

He’s certainly not wrong, as the club are showing a complete lack of leadership from top to bottom, and also poor judgment when it comes to interim manager hires – if you go by what Tudor has accomplished so far.

Indeed, some Tottenham fans are already calling for the head of the former Juventus chief after another shocking performance at Fulham that was nowhere near as close as the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

Losing his job so early in his tenure could even become a reality if results do not pick up quickly, with a report last week from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers, claiming that the Croatian could be shown the door.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: The Spurs board are willing to terminate Igor Tudor’s contract if results continue on a downward spiral. The club have backup plans in place. The club cannot afford to get relegated!’

And now the fans have also been having their say, with one taking to Reddit: “Tudor always felt like a real wild card, and I don’t think it’s an absurd discussion to have about sacking him if we lose on Thursday.

“I’m not even sure it would be a crazy discussion today given the team he picked. He gave us zero chance of winning.”

Another agreed, saying he’s already seen enough from the Croatian, commenting: “I’d honestly get rid of Tudor, it’s obviously not happening, not his fault, but there’s been no reaction. We are going down with him in charge.”

Tudor and Tottenham now face arguably their biggest game of the season in front of an already unhappy home fanbase when they face Palace this week.