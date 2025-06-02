Tottenham tipped to appoint Man Utd legend after Spurs ‘decide to sack’ Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou could be given the boot by Daniel Levy.

Tottenham should appoint Man Utd legend Michael Carrick to succeed Ange Postecoglou as Spurs manager, according to ex-Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole.

Postecoglou has been under pressure for most of the season with Spurs finishing the campaign 17th in the Premier League after a 4-1 defeat to Brighton in the final match of this campaign.

The Tottenham board had been sympathetic to his cause earlier in the campaign with Spurs suffering an incredible amount of injuries that decimated Postecoglou’s squad.

However, the negative results have continued since many of those players have returned with a large amount of supporters now turning on the manager too.

Postecoglou did end their 17-year long wait for a trophy in May with Europa League final victory over Man Utd in Bilbao to give Tottenham fans a night to savour.

A report on Sunday insisted that the Tottenham board have now ‘decided to sack’ Postecoglou with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank currently ‘leading’ the race to replace him.

But former Chelsea, Liverpool and England midfielder Cole reckons former Man Utd star Carrick – who is Middlesbrough manager – would be a good choice.

Cole told Paddy Power: “At Tottenham, Daniel Levy is running out of managerial candidates for the job. He’s gone big, he’s gone bold, and he’s gone off the beaten track, but none of them seem to have worked.

“Michael Carrick could be a good option for the manager’s job. An ex-Spurs player, who understands the club, would be quite nice.

“Also, I’d like to see Glenn Hoddle back at the club in some capacity. I know Tottenham fans would love to see him back and he’s got the best football brain I know.

“I’d love to see Glenn Hoddle back in the club in some capacity, maybe supporting Michael Carrick. The club needs bringing together because it was really torn at times last season.”

While former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy gave his opinion on Spurs’ next boss to talkSPORT BET, he said: “Should Spurs get rid of Ange Postecoglou, they’ve got Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner on their doorstep.

“They’re all very capable managers, they know the Premier League and they’ve all produced fit, well-organised, adaptable teams at their respective clubs.

“I think any of those three would thrive in the Spurs job with the players they’d have at their disposal.

“They may look further afield for a new manager and then who knows where they might go? Ultimately, if they make a change then I feel like it should be someone who is already working well in the Premier League – if they can get them, that is.

“You can come in from abroad and have success, we’ve seen Arne Slot do it this season. However, I just think it is more practical to have a manager who knows what he’s coming up against straight away.

“I think one of Frank, Silva or Glasner will end up at Spurs.”

Murphy added: “Tottenham have tried so many different types of managers in the past.

“From experienced winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, to more pragmatic coaches like Nuno Espirito Santo, and then the complete opposite in Ange Postecoglou.

“It’s difficult to nail down what kind of manager they’ll go for next. You of course want a manager with a philosophy, but they also need to be adaptable.

“You want someone who’s experienced and knows how to win – there are a lot of boxes you want ticked.

“In the end, the only one who has actually brought silverware to the club is Ange, so there will be a good section of the fanbase who want the club to stick with him.

“The irony is, they won the Europa League final by being solid and pragmatic. He obviously knows how to win like that, as do the players, which makes you wonder why he doesn’t do that more often.”