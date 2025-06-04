Man Utd legend leaves post after being tipped for Tottenham job with Postecoglou set for sack

Ange Postecoglou could be given the boot by Daniel Levy.

Middlesbrough have announced that they have ‘parted company’ with Michael Carrick amid claims the Man Utd legend could do the Tottenham job.

A report on Sunday insisted that the Spurs board have now ‘decided to sack’ Ange Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League after a dismal season in the Premier League.

By beating Man Utd 1-0 in the Europa League final last month, Tottenham qualified for next season’s Champions League – but the Spurs hierarchy have not forgotten about their 17th-placed finish in the Premier League.

There has been a lot of speculation as to who will replace Postecoglou with Brentford boss Thomas Frank one of the names linked the most.

But former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole said earlier this week that Tottenham should appoint Carrick with Glenn Hoddle working above him at Spurs.

Cole told Paddy Power: “At Tottenham, Daniel Levy is running out of managerial candidates for the job. He’s gone big, he’s gone bold, and he’s gone off the beaten track, but none of them seem to have worked.

“Michael Carrick could be a good option for the manager’s job. An ex-Spurs player, who understands the club, would be quite nice.

“Also, I’d like to see Glenn Hoddle back at the club in some capacity. I know Tottenham fans would love to see him back and he’s got the best football brain I know.

“I’d love to see Glenn Hoddle back in the club in some capacity, maybe supporting Michael Carrick. The club needs bringing together because it was really torn at times last season.”

And now that Middlesbrough – who finished 10th in the Championship this season – have sacked Carrick maybe the stars are aligning for a return to Tottenham as manager, or probably not.

A statement on the Middlesbrough website read: ‘Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.

‘Michael’s assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

‘We’d like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future.

‘The club will be making no further comment at this stage.’

Football Insider have a more realistic idea of who could be in charge of Spurs next season with the website claiming Brentford have ‘set their sights on appointing Kieran McKenna if Thomas Frank quits to join Tottenham’.

It is understood that there are ‘growing fears’ that Frank will leave to replace Postecoglou in north London after emerging as Spurs’ ‘number one choice’.