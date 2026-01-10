Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has tipped Spurs to get rid of a star after a lengthy injury, as a “very big asset” is soon to come into contention for them.

Tottenham have been affected by some long-term injuries this season. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are yet to feature this season, while centre-back Radu Dragusin returned from a lengthy layoff with a five-minute outing against Crystal Palace in late December.

He had sat on the bench the game prior, and has remained there for the last three matches. In those three games, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have started, with the pair having been the preferred partnership for the last couple of years.

It seems Dragusin is not close to breaking that partnership, and former Spurs scout King suggests there is further danger to his role in the Tottenham squad, in the form of Luka Vuskovic.

He told Tottenham News: “He’d [Vuskovic] sooner be playing for Tottenham than Hamburg, believe me.

“If he’s a fan favourite there, he won’t want to disappoint them.

“He’ll be getting positive vibes from the staff at Spurs because he’s doing a fine job in Germany. He’s got to be looked at as a potential first-team player for Tottenham.

“You’d want him back at your club if he’s progressing how he’s expected to progress. He will be a very big asset to bring back and use next season.

“The one thing they’ve got to be looking at is letting go of Dragusin. They’ll be bringing Vuskovic back out, and then they can sell Dragusin.”

Indeed, Dragusin has never truly looked like threatening the Van de Ven-Romero partnership, while 18-year-old Vuskovic is starting for a Bundesliga side and the suggestions are that Tottenham are very happy with his progress.

The defender has suggested he’d be happy to stay in Germany for another year, but if he’s ready, it seems likely that he’ll be brought back to north London.

Dragusin, having only played five minutes this season, is clearly not a high priority player at Tottenham, and if they see a better player in Vuskovic, they could receive a decent fee from the Romanian defender and move onto the next generation.

