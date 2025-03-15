Tottenham tipped to lose attacker to his former side in ‘interesting idea’ after they surpassed Spurs

It's felt Brennan Johnson would be open to returning to Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson has been tipped to return to Nottingham Forest, as it’s believed he’d be “more than happy” to return and play Champions League football, something Tottenham can’t offer.

Johnson is having the best season of his Premier League career in front of goal. The Tottenham man is on nine goals, and has two assists so far.

His best goals tally prior to that was eight in his first top-flight season, with Forest, and he was then directly involved in 15 Premier League goals in his first season with Spurs.

But while his production is rising, Tottenham are underwhelming, while Forest are on the up. The north London outfit are 13th in the league, while Forest are third.

Respected journalist Paul Taylor has suggested in an Athletic Q&A that Johnson would be open to return to Forest, and could be a good option.

“I’d guess that he’d be more than happy to come back to Forest to play Champions League football, if they do manage to get themselves over the line for that, of course,” he said.

“But there might be a few more complicating factors involved. Not least the fact that Anthony Elanga has been a pretty exciting replacement for him. He has been brilliant down the Forest right.

“One more wide player/forward added to the mix would be very useful, of course, particularly one of Brennan’s quality.

“Would he get into the team right now? That’s a different question, or perhaps the question is where he would fit in. It’s definitely an interesting idea.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Van Nistelrooy still clear favourite, but might this season’s Sack Race already be run?

👉 Premier League signings of the season: Forest, Bournemouth duos make top 10; one ‘Big Six’ player

👉 Premier League prize money calculated ahead of final TV games announcement

Forest could conceivably have fallen off at any point this season, having not been this high up in the top flight for a long time. However, they are playing attractive football and have won 16 games out of 29, so there seems no reason why they can’t continue their form all the way to a Champions League spot.

Newcastle got fourth two seasons ago and Aston Villa last season, so Forest sneaking in would not be a huge shock.

For Spurs, it would be embarrassing if they lost Johnson back to Forest, given when he left, they finished 16th, and Tottenham eighth.

Given he’s been a quality asset at Spurs, a return to his former side could see him reach a new level, in a familiar system which is clearly thriving, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to pay almost half price for Prem left-back wanted across Europe