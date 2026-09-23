Tottenham tipped to appoint dream successor with De Zerbi ‘fuming’ at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino is being tipped to replace Roberto De Zerbi with the Tottenham head coach “fuming” at the Spurs board, according to reports.

Tottenham have made a terrible start to the new season with Spurs currently 20th in the Premier League table after failing to win any of their first five matches.

Spurs have lost three and drawn two games in the Premier League so far this term after spending over £300m to avoid being in a relegation battle again.

Tottenham have now suffered back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the last two seasons, while they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season with a win against Everton.

De Zerbi did fairly well to keep them up last term but their start to the new campaign is far from ideal with pressure already building on the Italian.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Tottenham ‘have no plans to move away from’ De Zerbi with Spurs ‘firmly convinced he is the right man to turn around their disastrous start to the season’.

READ: Alan Shearer makes prediction on Tottenham relegation as he sends warning to Roberto De Zerbi

One man who could be available is former head coach Pochettino with Danny Murphy and Mirror journalist Darren Lewis both tipping him for a return to north London.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “My bold prediction. It’s not that bold actually. I think we’ll see Poch back in the Premier League before the end of it.”

Before Lewis added on Pochettino: “If Spurs are smart, they’ll get him.”

Although Tottenham spent over £300m in the summer, they didn’t sign a proper centre-forward with De Zerbi explaining that he doesn’t see Omar Marmoush as the solution in that position.

‘De Zerbi will be fuming’ at Tottenham

And former Tottenaham chief scout Mick Brown insists De Zerbi will be “fuming” at Spurs not getting a new centre-forward over the line with Dominic Solanke struggling for form.

Brown told Football Insider: “Solanke has always been held in quite high regard, but he hasn’t done it at Tottenham.

READ: Robertson backs De Zerbi and identifies exact reason for Tottenham early-season struggles

“When you look at the other top clubs in the Premier League, or even some that aren’t top clubs, how many of them does Solanke get into at the moment? Not many.

“Yet Tottenham are having to rely on him to score the goals and lead the line, because their other options aren’t any better.

“De Zerbi will be fuming that they failed to bring in a top-class forward during the transfer window, because now he’s got to work with what he’s got, and what he’s got isn’t good enough.

“If they want to be a top club, competing for trophies and finishing high in the table, then they need to have strikers who can consistently score goals for them.

“But when you spent the money they did on Solanke, and he performs the way he has, I’m surprised there hasn’t been more talk about it.

“They’ll be going into the January window in need of a striker, but it’s not as easy as that and it could be difficult mid-way through the season, so it’s a very tricky situation.”

READ NEXT: Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara are the new AFTV and we’re hopelessly addicted