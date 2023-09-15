Tottenham tipped to ‘return’ for £50m West Ham target as Chelsea will sanction sale on one condition

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘ready’ to make a fresh attempt to sign England international Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Gallagher was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea throughout the summer transfer window.

Tottenham and West Ham were among the £50m-rated midfielder’s admirers but he ended up staying at Chelsea.

Spurs were seemingly the side most interested in signing Gallagher as they reportedly failed with a £40m deadline day offer for the centre-midfielder.

Gallagher is clearly well-liked by new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as the Englishman has started all five of their games this season in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Football Insider are reporting that ‘Tottenham are considering a return for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window’. The report adds.

‘Spurs, who are long-term admirers of the midfielder, saw interest in the 23-year-old blocked on transfer deadline day (1 September). ‘But Chelsea are well-stocked in midfield following another summer transfer splurge. ‘The Blues added Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad during the window. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that a potential exit for Gallagher could be dictated by the financial situation at Stamford Bridge. ‘It is believed that Chelsea would consider parting with the England international if the right offer arrives.’

Chelsea may be ready to sell Gallagher ‘if the right offer arrives’ but Pochettino is clearly hoping to keep him.

Back in July, he said: “At the moment, we are working to reinforce that area, and other areas also.

“I think the players that are here on the tour are in our plans, Chelsea’s plans. We are working very hard to try to add more players in different areas and hope that is possible soon.

“Conor is in our plans, I was talking with him the first day I arrived. In football, things can happen we cannot manage. At the moment, I am happy with him and his performance, he has two years on his contract. We have nothing to say.”

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton thinks Gallagher could be available in January and he would make Ange Postecoglou’s “squad better”.

“Does he see him as a regular starter? Or is he more of a squad player? If that is the case then come January he may be looking to get out and play football. I think whoever gets him is getting a fantastic footballer at a very good age,” Hutton said.

“He will cost a few quid but I think if Tottenham could get him he makes their squad better.”

