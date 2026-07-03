Tottenham tipped to crush West Ham’s resolve again with second damaging signing

Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to crush London rivals West Ham again by following up their record signing of Mateus Fernandes with the addition of Hammers skipper Jarrod Bowen as well.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side completed the record £85million signing of midfielder Fernandes on Thursday, although that very record is set to be shortlived, as Spurs prepare to announce the £100m signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle.

It’s been an incredible window to date for a Tottenham side that recorded back-to-back 17th-placed Premier League finishes, with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka following Fernandes through the door.

However, De Zerbi also wants to fix a faltering frontline after Spurs managed just eight goals in his seven games in charge towards the end of the disastrous 2025/26 campaign.

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Only three of those eight strikes came from the front three, with Richarlison grabbing two of them, and Spurs insider John Wenham is backing the club to raid West Ham again for Bowen.

The 29-year-old had 20 Premier League goal involvements for relegated West Ham this past season and has long been linked with a switch to north London.

And Wenham thinks he would be an upgrade on the attacking options De Zerbi currently has at his disposal, telling Tottenham News: “He [Bowen] needs to move for his own career – he’s too good for the Championship.”

Asked if he’d want him at Tottenham, Wenham said: “Yeah, absolutely. It wouldn’t be a punt – he would start for us at right-wing.

“He would 100 per cent start for us and be good and be a guarantee of goals. I would 100 per cent take him.

“He would be one of our main goalscorers. He’d solve the issue we have in that Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons, when he is fit, do not score enough goals.”

Everton, Aston Villa also in Bowen mix

The likelihood of West Ham actually selling their two best players to a major rival appears pretty slim at this stage, not to mention the angry reaction it would almost certainly warrant from Hammers fans.

Fernandes is bad enough, having only been at the London Stadium for one season, but Bowen is already at legendary status for the Hammers after six years with the club.

Sources at our friends over at TEAMtalk have revealed how Aston Villa are the current frontrunners to sign Bowen ahead of Premier League rivals.

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Everton are also in the mix, with Bowen reported to be keen on linking up with David Moyes again, having played his best football under the Scot during his time in charge in east London.

As for any Tottenham move, they already have Mohammed Kudus who operates on the right flank, with the Ghana international expected to be back for pre-season training after missing the final six weeks of the season with a quad injury.