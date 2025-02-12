Louis Saha has tipped a Premier League manager to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

The Spurs boss is under huge pressure after his side were knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of four days.

They’re currently 14th in the Premier league having won just eight of their 24 games this season, with the Europa League their only remaining chance of a trophy this term after Postecoglou insisted he would land them a gong in his second season.

Postecoglou has consistently pointed to their admittedly significant injury crisis in defence of his side’s awful results, and for now the club chiefs are sticking by the Australian, but for how much longer?

Saha reckons his former club should be looking to another of his former clubs in Fulham for Postecoglou’s replacement.

“Marco Silva has been brilliant for Fulham, and he’s one of those managers that has improved in the Premier League,” the ex-France international told Paddy Power.

“He wasn’t getting results like this at his previous clubs, but he’s kept his style and managed to bring in players at Fulham and make them better, which is a huge achievement for him.

“I can see the attraction of him joining a bigger club like Tottenham if they do replace their manager, but I do wish the best for Marco because he’s done well.

“I don’t want him to go because I like Fulham playing the way they play. He can bring them into Europe and onto a bigger stage – he can build something special.

“The atmosphere around the club is brilliant, and they can still improve by bringing in some world-class players and building even bigger.”

Postecoglou has been full of praise for his Tottenham players, who have been flogged over the last couple of months thanks to the injury crisis.

“We have a couple of weeks now where we don’t have midweek games,” Postecoglou said after his side’s FA Cup exit.

“This group has done an unbelievable job for two and a half months. I can’t praise them enough, playing twice a week since November. They’ll get the chance to reset now and finish the season strong.

“Europe is still very important to us, we’re still in a great spot there, and we’ll hope to get some players back over the next two weeks.

“We’ll get players back which will help. We had 11 first-team players out today. Take that out of any team for one game and they would struggle – we’ve been doing that for two and a half months.

“The players are going out there and giving everything they can. It would be a lot better if they had some help.”

The majority of fans have aimed their wrath at chairman Daniel Levy and the board rather than Postecoglou, and won’t be happy with a report in The Guardian that the Qatari investors that are looking to buy the club would want to keep Levy at the helm.