Tottenham tipped to make January move for £50m Chelsea star Pochettino is happy to sell

Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in exit-linked Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah in January, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has made improving his defence one of his main priorities. The Spurs manager brought in Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg for £43m this summer and he has already had a positive influence on his team.

Tottenham have won three and drawn one of their four opening Premier League fixtures, with a loss against Fulham in the Carabao Cup being the only blemish of a solid start to the new Postecoglou era.

The Australian coach is keen to bring in more competition for the likes of Van de Ven and Cristian Romero, however.

As previously reported by Football365, Tottenham considered a move for Chalobah late in the transfer window, after the Chelsea outcast rejected a switch to Nottingham Forest.

Bayern Munich also attempted to sign Chalobah on loan but were unable to agree a deal with the Blues before the German window closed.

The 24-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but it is thought that Mauricio Pochettino has no interest in utilising him this season.

Chalobah broke into the Chelsea first team in 2021. He has made 63 appearances for the London club, scoring four goals in the process.

Reports suggest that the Blues are ‘are still looking to sell Chalobah in January.’ They value him at approximately £50m.

It has also been claimed that Chalobah is ‘facing exile’ from the squad, and has been told by the club’s hierarchy that he may never play for the Blues again.

Now, it seems that Tottenham could offer the defender an escape chance in January.

According to Football.London, Spurs are ‘long-term admirers’ of Chalobah and may reignite their interest in him in January.

Chelsea would be happy to let him go for the right price as they look to balance the books after another summer of huge spending from Todd Boehly.

The Blues have already offloaded 14 players since the end of last season and it appears that Chalobah will be the next star to head for the exit door.

Whether or not Tottenham are willing to meet Chelsea’s £50m price tag, however, remains to be seen.

