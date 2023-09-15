Tottenham tipped to raid Chelsea for £50m star in January as Postecoglou eyes midfield improvements

Alan Hutton has backed his former club Tottenham Hotspur to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January in a bid to improve their midfield.

Spurs have got off to a great start this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, winning three and drawing one of their four opening Premier League games.

Tottenham currently sit in second place in the league table and have a very winnable game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Postecoglou has made some impressive additions this summer, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and several others.

The manager has also breathed new life into Yves Bissouma, who has enjoyed something of a resurgence after struggling for Spurs last term.

Despite this, Hutton thinks that bringing in a player like Gallagher would improve the Tottenham squad.

Reports have previously suggested that Spurs made a late £40m bid for the Chelsea midfielder before the English transfer window closed.

These rumours were played down by reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, however. That is because signing Gallagher hinged upon Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving Tottenham, which was ‘never really close.’

Spurs’ interest in the England international is concrete, though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a bid for him in January.

On the prospect of Gallagher joining Tottenham, Hutton said: “We will have to wait and see what his playing time is like at Chelsea.