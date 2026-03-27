Tottenham tipped to appoint USA boss Pochettino ‘quit the World Cup’ and take over ‘right now’

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller reckons Spurs could convince USA boss Mauricio Pochettino “to quit the World Cup right now”.

Our friends at TEAMtalk confirmed on Tuesday that Tudor is expected to leave Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’ after their 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The report added: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

Tudor got off to the worst possible start by losing his first four matches in charge before a draw at Liverpool and a win over Atletico Madrid gave him a glimmer of hope.

However, their embarrassing loss at home to Nottingham Forest has given the club little choice and the decision for the Croatian to step away suits all parties.

And now Keller reckons Tottenham manager target Pochettino will definitely leave the USA national team after the World Cup but thinks Spurs could persuade him to move before then.

READ: Arsenal star ‘called out’ as Spurs handed ‘huge boost’ and World Cup ‘nightmare’ emerges

Former Tottenham and USA goalkeeper Keller told Jackpot City Casino: “I definitely see him quitting after the World Cup. With Tottenham Hotspur, the problem, I think, is if they could entice Pochettino to quit the World Cup right now, and I could see that happening.

“I think they may try to hold on, but I don’t think they can. I don’t think they can continue down the path right now without hiring somebody and have the unthinkable happen.

“Timing is so important, I think if Spurs could get a couple of wins in the next couple of matches, obviously the Forest match what a disaster.

“Then you think hold off, wait until after the World Cup and then have conversations. I think Spurs need to make a real serious move right now or the unthinkable is possible.”

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Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi are the two main targets for Tottenham as they look for a permanent manager.

Romano said: “Guys, let me tell you, I told you, I think several times here on the channel, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino – these are the two main names for Tottenham Hotspur permanent job in the summer. So, this remains the situation – De Zerbi and Pochettino.

“Obviously, De Zerbi could be easier because he’s available, so he can have conversations now, while Pochettino is fully focused on the US men national team for the World Cup, so that’s the situation, but, for sure, Roberto De Zerbi is a big name to consider for Tottenham.

“What’s needed is Tottenham to stay in the Premier League because if they go down to the Championship, obviously, it’s going to be a completely different situation.

“But Roberto De Zerbi, for sure, is a candidate for Tottenham job. That’s not new. He is a strong candidate for Tottenham job in the summer, not now.

“Now De Zerbi is not going to Tottenham. He’s an eventual topic for the summer if they stay in the Premier League.

“That’s what I always told you, and that’s what remains the situation as of today.”