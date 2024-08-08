Tottenham to battle Man United for striker amid potential sale of Spurs reject to Saudi Pro League

Tottenham’s hunt for a new striker has receieved a massive boost thanks to interest from the Saudi Pro League in Spurs flop Richarlison.

A deal to take the Brazilian to the Saudi Pro League would not only free up a space in Ange Postecoglou’s squad but the interested party are willing to pay Tottenham’s exorbitant £60m asking price as well.

Should that deal go through it would enable Tottenham to finally make strides towards signing one of the top striking targets.

The Times reports that Tottenham are close to sealing the sale of Richarlison in order to fund their striker hunt with two very good options available to Ange Postecoglou.

Brentford are believed to be considering Manchester United’s £40m offer for Toney but Spurs will be eager to hijack that deal if they can given the view that Toney will fill their void at No 9.

Toney has one year left to run on his Brentford contract and might struggle to tie him to an extension with top clubs sniffing around.

Bees boss Thomas Frank was hopeful of having the Euro 2024 star in his squad for the coming season but recognised that the club might have to sell their star man given his contract situation.

“What I’m focusing on is that Ivan [Toney] is a Brentford player and I’m very happy that he’s here,” Frank told Sky Sports.

“If he’s here when we start the season, I would be over the moon. I’ve said before we’re a selling club but what I know is that Ivan is a player for us.”

Tottenham have made it clear that they are in the market for a new striker with no fresh recruits coming in to bolster their line apart from the extension of the loan of Timo Werner from RB Lepizig. Werner played 13 Premier League matches between his arrival in North London in January and the end of the season but managed just two goals.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Levy ‘would sell’ Tottenham star to ‘most determined’ Real Madrid after submitting ‘crazy request’

👉 Chelsea and Man Utd in bottom three: Ranking the Premier League pre-season moods

👉 Four England snubs included: Premier League stars ready for huge 24/25 after full pre-season

Postecoglou is eager for Tottenham to sign a striker with plenty of Premier League experience so he can slot straight into the side with Toney and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke fitting the bill.

Solanke carries a £65m release clause in his contract which might push Spurs towards Toney with the striker likely to cost them less given his contract situation.