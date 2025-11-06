According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have already picked out their ‘top priority’ for this winter’s transfer window as they ‘prepare’ an offer.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs were very active in the transfer market in the summer as they look to build a stronger squad ahead of a season in the Champions League.

New head coach Thomas Frank was appointed to replace Ange Postecoglou in the summer and he was backed by club chiefs, with around £185m spent on several marquee signings.

Frank has altered Tottenham’s style to make them tougher to beat than they were under Postecoglou and this has improved their results. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, while they are unbeaten in their four Champions League group games.

However, Spurs and Frank have not been without criticism this season as they have struggled at home and have lacked a goal threat in certain matches.

This means it would not be a surprise if Tottenham sign an attacker or two in the winter, with a recent report claiming that their players have internally made it clear that they are ‘desperate’ for reinforcements in this department.

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Spurs are ‘preparing’ an ‘offer’ worth around £53m (60 million euros) for Real Sociedad winger Takefuso Kubo. This is the value of his current release clause.

The 24-year-old has sparkled for Real Sociedad over the past couple of seasons and has been sporadically linked with a move to several Premier League sides.

Spurs have often been mentioned as a possible destination, with the report claiming that they are now ‘determined to go all out’ with an ‘offer’ in the winter.

The report claims:

‘Tottenham have identified Takefusa Kubo as a top attacking priority in the upcoming transfer window. The English club are looking for a player who can provide attacking flair, creativity, and goals, and the Japanese winger perfectly fits the profile their manager is seeking. ‘After several failed attempts in previous campaigns, Tottenham seem determined to go all out for the Real Sociedad player. The €60 million figure matches his release clause, meaning the Basque club would have no room to negotiate a lower price. The London club is confident of finalizing the deal quickly and incorporating the Japanese player as a key part of their new sporting project.’

It has also been claimed that Spurs are targeting several Brentford players who worked with Frank at the London club.

Nathan Collins has been mooted as a target after Spurs failed with a move for Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, while Igor Thiago is another option.

The striker has six goals in his ten Premier League appearances this season and several reports in South America have claimed that the north London outfit, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are in contact over signing him next year.