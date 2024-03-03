According to reports, Chelsea are unwilling to do business with Tottenham Hotspur amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Conor Gallagher.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea over the past year.

His current Chelsea contract is due to expire in 2025 and he was initially expected to leave his boyhood club last summer as a rebuild ahead of Mauricio Pochettino‘s first season as head coach.

Gallagher was heavily linked with Tottenham and West Ham but he ended up sticking with Chelsea and he has been one of their better performers this season.

The centre-midfielder has captained Chelsea for much of this season and he has six goal involvements in his 24 Premier League appearances.

But his future is still in doubt as he is yet to commit his long-term future to Chelsea. A report from The Daily Mail claims the Blues are ‘expected to listen to offers’ for Gallagher in the summer. They explain.

‘Barring a breakthrough in talks over an extension, Gallagher will have only a year left on his contract this summer, which is when Chelsea are expected to listen to offers all over again – with Tottenham known admirers of the gifted grafter who has won possession in the final third more than any other player in the Premier League this season. ‘West Ham are among those to have shown an interest in previous windows, yet one well-placed source has talked down the prospect of them re-entering the race. ‘Chelsea would much rather deal with the likes of them than commit transfer treason with Tottenham, though West Ham sense the asking fee will still be north of £45million. Not a crazy valuation by Chelsea’s standards, considering Mason Mount was sold to Manchester United for £55m rising to £60m with a year remaining and they wanted £50m for Armando Broja in January.’

Tottenham have also been linked with Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze, who attracted interest from Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

A report from Tottenham News claims Spurs will need to ‘offer’ Eze over £30m in wages if they are to sign him in the summer. They add.

‘Spurs will have to spend more than £30million on Eberechi Eze’s contract if they wish to sign the Crystal Palace midfielder, Tottenham News has been told. ‘With interest in the 25-year-old from the likes of Manchester City (via Daily Mail, 29 February), a source with close links to Spurs has exclusively revealed to Tottenham News how much Spurs will need to offer Eze to convince him to move to North London. ‘It is thought that Ange Postecoglou’s side will need to offer a minimum of £120,000 per week across a five-year deal if they are to have any chance of winning the race for the England international’s signature. ‘That would see Spurs pay Eze a minimum of £31.2million in basic wages before bonuses and any other contractual-related payments have been taken into account.’

