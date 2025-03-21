Tottenham set £40m price tag for Prem defender, after ‘bid’ made them frontrunners

Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £40million for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, after it was stated they had become frontrunners with a first bid.

Defensive stability has been a problem for Spurs this season. After 29 games in the Premier League, they have conceded 43 goals.

It follows a campaign in which they shipped 61 goals. But then, Tottenham finished fifth in the league, and they’d be lucky to come in the top half this season, given they’re currently 14th and 10 points off 10th.

They have their eyes on defensive reinforcements, with a number of reports suggesting Wolves man Ait-Nouri is one of their priorities. He’d likely replace Destiny Udogie as the first-choice left-back, who’s already lost his place to right-back Djed Spence at times this season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs would have to pay £40million to land Ait-Nouri. Amid competition from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, that could see them safely land the left-back.

It seems Spurs will have to raise what they think is a decent offer if they are to get Ait-Nouri, then.

Indeed, it was reported of late that they were planning a bid in the region of £29.5million, and a few days later, news of a £30million offer was revealed by just one outlet, which may suggest it was not a legitimate report.

In any case, it stated Tottenham were ‘the most likely candidates’ to sign Ait-Nouri. If that is the case, amid interest from other Premier League and European clubs, it would seem they would have to lodge an offer which Wolves are happier with.

Indeed, there is the chance that the door could be opened for one of their rival clubs if they decide against matching the £40million, given somebody else could decide to pay it.

