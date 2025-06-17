Oliver Glasner has been suggested to be a better option at Tottenham than Thomas Frank

Simon Jordan has suggested that Thomas Frank might not have been the right man for Tottenham to hire, as another Premier League boss could have been better if Spurs want to “win something again.”

Frank took over at Tottenham on June 12. He’s paradoxically both got a lot to live up to and not very much to live up to at all.

Finishing higher than 17th in the Premier League – where Spurs came in Ange Postecoglou’s final season – should be a piece of cake, but he also won the Europa League, ending a 17-year trophy drought and securing a place in the Champions League.

Frank has never managed in the elite European competition, and has only a couple of seasons in Europa League qualifying under his belt – not the tournament proper.

Jordan feels the choice between finishing higher in the league or winning another trophy must have been assessed at Tottenham, and believes Oliver Glasner might have been better for the latter.

“I would have gone in the Glasner direction,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I’m sorry Crystal Palace fans but I would have gone that way. It’s a difficult one to contextualise about the upgrade because they’ve won something but Brentford have finished above them in the league and it becomes by which metric do you measure this upgrade?

“Clearly they think it’s an upgrade otherwise Ange Postecoglou would still be in the job and this fellow wouldn’t be. It’s a very easy answer to give and both of us are giving it and we’ll find out.

“Again it’s by what metric. If you want your team at the upper end of the Premier League at all costs, then the answer probably is yes.

“If you want them to win something again, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: New Man Utd targets as Arsenal string along Sesko, Gyokeres

👉 Man City still only sixth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Tottenham interest confirmed in 19 G/A Bundesliga star; move could ‘genuinely’ happen

Frank has had some respectable Premier League finishes with Brentford, but has never won anything. Glasner, meanwhile, led Crystal Palace to their first major trophy ever after just over a year in charge.

He also won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt prior to that, and led them to the Champions League knockout stages.

For where Spurs want to be, Glasner might well have been the better option. That said, Palace may never have let him go after he led them to FA Cup triumph, and Frank had a release clause meaning Brentford could do nothing to stop him being lured away.

READ MORE: Reason for Thomas Frank blow revealed as Brentford man can’t ‘make it fit’ at Tottenham