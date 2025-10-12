Tottenham have been told it's 'madness' if they look to bring a midfielder back

A Tottenham insider has told the club it would be “madness” if they were to try to bring a thriving midfielder player back to the club amid his good form.

Spurs have started the season in great form. After seven games in the Premier League, they’re third, while also having had good starts in the Champions League and League Cup.

Thomas Frank has taken what was already a good squad, who won the Europa League last season, and added some quality players such as Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha to it.

He’s also allowed some good players to head out on loan. Young Tottenham talents such as Min-hyeok Yang, Mikey Moore and Tyrese Hall are all currently away from the club on loan.

Hall, after six goals and four assists in academy football last season as a midfielder, has transitioned into men’s football well, scoring three goals and assisting one in League Two for Notts County, while also scoring in the EFL Trophy against League One Barnsley in a 2-1 victory.

Amid suggestions that the 20-year-old could slot back into the Tottenham side, insider John Wenham has decried that idea.

He told Tottenham News: “He’s probably played six senior games his entire life, men’s football games.

“So no, he can’t come in for Joao Palhinha or Rodrigo Bentancur, who’s played 175 times and has scored winning penalties away to Brazil and things like that. No, he can’t.

“You won’t find a bigger advocate of youth players than me, but I’m just telling you as a fact, he needs games. He must go out this year.

“The idea that we can just drop people in front of midfielders who have played 500 senior games, it’s just madness. So no, he can’t come in now and play first-team Premier League football.”

Tottenham currently have some great options in the midfield, and those will increase once James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski get back to fitness.

Along with Palhinha and Bentancur, Thomas Frank has the option of Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Xavi Simons and Lucas Bergvall.

Gray, a 19-year-old who was signed for £40million a year ago, has played just 188 minutes this season, and if he can’t break into the midfield at the moment, it seems unlikely Hall would be able to.

It seems best for him to continue to impress in League Two, and Spurs can then make a decision over whether he’ll come back into the squad or play at a level between his current one and Tottenham.

