Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to sack Roberto De Zerbi shortly after the international break on one condition.

Spurs appointed De Zerbi towards the end of last season to save them from relegation, and he kept them up on the final day of the campaign.

De Zerbi‘s reward was being backed more than any other Tottenham manager in this summer’s transfer window, with over £300m spent on signings.

Despite this, Tottenham’s woes from last season have carried into this campaign, and De Zerbi has already publicly hit out at his players on numerous occasions.

Heading into the international break, Spurs are bottom of the Premier League after only earning two points from their opening five matches, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

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Therefore, De Zerbi is already under pressure and former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks he will be “gone” if his side “lose” their first two games after the international break.

Potential replacements for Roberto De Zerbi mooted

And potential replacements are already being touted, with pundit Danny Murphy and journalist Darren Lewis suggesting club icon Mauricio Pochettino as a solution.

“My bold prediction. It’s not that bold actually. I think we’ll see Poch back in the Premier League before the end of it,” Murphy said on talkSPORT when discussing Tottenham and De Zerbi.

To which The Mirror journalist Lewis added: “If Spurs are smart, they’ll get him.”

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Alternatively, Spurs could make a move for Eddie Howe following his exit from Newcastle, and ex-Spurs scout Bryan King has explained why he could be a good fit for his former club.

“You look at Eddie Howe, he’s available,” King told Football Insider.

He continued: “Howe certainly has been managing for a good few years now and has produced results from his days at Bournemouth.

“He went to Newcastle, won the league cup and then seemed to fall out of favour with the board. I think his main ally on the board was Amanda Staveley.

“The moment she became not involved with the football so much, or the football club, Eddie seemed to lose his main ally there. Again, football’s always based on results and he had a little bit of a sticky patch and now they’ve moved him on.

“He’s not a bad manager to be available and he certainly wouldn’t cost a compensation fee. It’s been a long time since they’ve had an English manager.”

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