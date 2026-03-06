Tottenham Hotspur have been told that West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville “could be the reason” they get relegated this season.

Tottenham‘s chances of suffering relegation from the Premier League are increasing by the day, with their situation worsening this week.

Following their damaging 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Igor Tudor‘s side are only one point clear of the relegation zone and are arguably the worst-performing team in the Premier League at the moment.

Injuries have ravaged the Spurs, but their available group of players is still capable of much more than they are currently producing, as they have been ineffective across all departments.

The north London side are also showing very little sign of fight as West Ham and Nottingham Forest have looked stronger than their relegation rival in recent weeks.

READ: Spurs doomed for relegation under Tudor as worst self-destruction yet sparks ineffective ‘headloss’



For much of this season, the bottom three has looked set in stone as West Ham, Burnley and Wolves seemed doomed, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have significantly improved in recent months.

The Hammers have moved to the brink of exiting the relegation places after Wednesday night’s huge 1-0 win against Fulham, with the fine form of Summerville making a significant impact.

Summerville looked destined to be a flop following his move to West Ham from Leeds United, but his performances have dramatically improved of late. His winner against Fulham was his fifth goal in eight Premier League games.

Now, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has named Summerville in his team of the week and speculated that he “could be the reason” Spurs get relegated.

“It feels like week after week we are talking about this guy. He has been fantastic for West Ham, cutting in on his right foot, and scoring goals,” Deeney said in his BBC Sport column.

READ MORE: Who will be Tottenham manager next season? Pochettino the favourite



“He might be one of West Ham’s better buys, which is interesting because people thought he was a waste of time earlier in the season.

“He has come in and is now doing really well – getting the winner at Fulham on Wednesday. Could he be the reason why Spurs go down?”

After the loss to Crystal Palace, Tudor strangely claimed that he now “believes more” that Spurs can survive in the Premier League this season.

“I will tell you now, maybe it will sound strange, but I believe more after this game than I believed before. I saw something,” said Tudor.

“I need to choose the right guys because the boat is going in the direction that I want to go, and needs to go, and who is in the boat can stay. Otherwise they can leave the boat.

“When players come back I’m sure we will have a good team and the victories will come. It’s not easy to accept the moment where we are now – but it is how it is.”

READ NEXT: Six Tottenham ‘jokes’ destroyed as Igor Tudor ‘has to go’ – ‘An absolute disgrace’

