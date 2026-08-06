Tottenham have been told how they could push for the title

Tottenham have been told they’re an elite striker away from pushing for the Premier League title, as a former scout has told them one man would have been “perfect.”

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League for the second season in a row last term. But this term, it’s expected they’re going to be nowhere close to that after some good recruitment.

They’ve spent nearly £230million, entirely transforming their defence and midfields, with the biggest snares those of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Signings in the attack would polish off a quality transfer window, and Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he wants a couple through the door.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Carlton Cole and presenter Adam Catterall have suggested that an elite striker stands between Tottenham and a push for the Premier League title.

Cole said: “They need a 20-goal-a-season striker. There’s not many in the world, is there?

“I think that they’d look at bringing Ivan Toney or try to get Harry Kane back. They’ll be flying if they bring him back.”

Catterall responded: “If Harry Kane came back into this Spurs side, I’d move them from top six to a top four with a serious push [for the title].”

Unfortunately for Spurs, Kane won’t be coming back – he and Bayern Munich want to continue their relationship after his 61-goal season, and a new contract is in the offing.

Cole added when asked if Tottenham have a striker who can give them 20 goals: “Richarlison, no. We’ve seen his body of work. But I still have hope for Solanke if he can stay fit. I like him as a player.

“He’s just never never fit, that’s the problem. If you can get a run of games and get that confidence I think you could be your man because they’ve got someone there that can put the ball in the back of the net. They’ve got [James] Maddison coming back as well.

“They’ve got players coming back from injury where they’re going to be looking up and with the recruitment as well if they’ve got it right. It’s been very very good.”

Toney was ‘perfect’ for Tottenham

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King, speaking to Football Insider, is not sure why the aforementioned Toney has never been signed at the club.

He said: “Are clubs looking for him? I said a couple of years ago, when he was unsure about his future at Brentford and he ran his contract down there, why the hell Spurs never went for him, I don’t know.

“He would have been perfect for Tottenham. He was certainly a raw centre-forward when he went to Brentford.

“Of course, he got tied up with this thing about, you know, the betting stuff and all that. Then he ended up in a World Cup squad after playing a season and a half in Saudi Arabia.”

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