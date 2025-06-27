Tottenham have been told to bring up Arsenal heartbreak to stop Eberechi Eze moving there

Tottenham have been told to dredge up Arsenal heartbreak as a boy for a Premier League star so he chooses Spurs and not their north London rivals.

Tottenham have eyes on a few star players at the moment, with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze one of the highest-profile ones. The England international has long been linked with Spurs.

Of late, it has been suggested they could finally move for the attacking talent.

However, reports that they could bid for him have been followed by suggestions that Arsenal are already in talks over the transfer. The Gunners are said to have offered a deal that Eze is happy with, and coming to an agreement over personal terms would not be a problem.

Tottenham are said to still be in the mix, and former Premier League midfielder Darren Ambrose feels Spurs could have a way to turn Eze sour on Arsenal.

The Palace man was on the Gunners’ books as a youngster, and after being released at the age of 13, it’s suggested he was in tears for days.

Ambrose feels he could be reminded of that, stating on talkSPORT: “We need to remind him, don’t we, that Arsenal released him — released him as a kid! Those were tough times for him!

“He [Daniel Levy] has to pay the money. We have spoken about this, you would’ve spoken about this many times, if we want to start competing with these top teams, we’ve got to pay top wages, not just top transfer [fees].”

Eze will not just have forgotten about his release as a kid, but he’s worked his way back up to be Arsenal quality, and likely no longer cares about how he was treated as a child.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham ‘frontrunners’ to snap up relegated Lyon star after 28 G/A season

👉 Tottenham will make it ‘very difficult’ for Euro giants to land Spurs star they ‘love’

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio as Spurs sort record transfer for Arsenal target

In any case, if Tottenham do feel their rivals are going to be able to land him, they’ll surely try something to get Eze on side, but that would surely be financial incentives and promises based on his role in the side, rather than tugging on his heart strings.

After a season in which he was directly involved in 16 goals in the Premier League and five in as many games as Palace won the FA Cup, Eze is seemingly worthy of a place in either Tottenham or Arsenal’s sides, with both tackling the Champions League this season.

Wherever he ends up, he’ll surely get a lot of playing time, either in midfield or on the wing – potentially giving more opportunities than other players – and continue to be the star he has been at Palace.

READ MORE: Mbeumo ‘informs’ Tottenham he’s chosen Man Utd as Frank ‘trust’ is thrown back at him