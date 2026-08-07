Tottenham Hotspur have been encouraged to focus on signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford instead of Nicolas Jackson and Savinho.

Spurs have been really active in this summer’s window, having splashed out around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. They have also landed Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

It is common knowledge that Tottenham’s focus for the remainder of this summer will be on improving their attack, with the Premier League giants expected to sign at least one new winger and/or a striker.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Man City’s Savinho have been mooted as leading targets for the flanks, while Chelsea forward Jackson is also linked.

Ex-Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly thinks Gakpo would be a worthwhile signing, but he has doubts about Savinho and Jackson.

According to Kelly, Tottenham should be focusing on signing a left winger, so Savinho and Jackson should be on the back burner.

“A winger and a centre-forward would be nice but what’s on the market?” Kelly said on Sky Sports.

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“It’s very difficult to pin down someone that’s going to come in and have an instant impact in that central position.

“I like Savinho just because he brings something slightly different. He’s that winger that can get on the ball and drive us forward. I think when [Mohammed] Kudus is fit, we have someone on the right-hand side [who can do that].

“On the left-hand side, I think we’re lacking that kind of creativity. That’s the position I think Spurs really need strengthening.

“‘Gakpo fits that profile from the left-hand side. I like Gakpo, he’s done really well. The left hand side is where Spurs need someone that can go and take players on, have goal contributions, and I think he does that.

“He was very good for Liverpool last season through all their ups and downs. He’s someone who will absolutely contribute in that attacking sense straight away.”

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Why Tottenham Hotspur should sign Marcus Rashford

Kelly was also asked to select his dream Tottenham starting XI for next season. He snubbed Gakpo, Jackson and Savinho, but he did include Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and explained why his former club should sign him.

“The one I’ve brought in is Rashford. I just think he suits that profile really well,” Kelly added.

“Financially, maybe it’s something that Spurs can’t do. But I just feel like he would be exactly what they need on that left hand side.

“I know we’re linked with the other players but I just think goals, threat, dynamic – that’ll suit him.”

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