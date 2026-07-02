Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to have his medical tests in London today ahead of a summer transfer to Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season by beating Everton 1-0 and now the Spurs hierarchy are looking to give Roberto De Zerbi everything he needs in the summer transfer window.

There had been rumours that Tottenham were in danger of losing their best players but that fear has turned into delight at the early-summer moves Spurs have been making.

Tottenham have already made four signings with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka joining on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke arrived from Brighton in a deal worth £52m.

Mateus Fernandes is reportedly the next deal to be completed after Tottenham jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Romano revealed on Wednesday: ‘Mateus Fernandes has permission to undergo medical tests as new Tottenham player. Green light from West Ham as they receive £85m fixed fee, a club record signing for Tottenham.’

READ: Tottenham superstar ‘wants to leave’ and break Roberto De Zerbi’s heart

And later that day Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ to a deal for Tonali too after Tottenham agreed a record deal with Newcastle for the Italy international.

The journalist posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO!

‘Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder.

‘Fee higher than £85m paid for Mateus Fernandes.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also confirmed an agreement with the journalist confiriming a fee rising to as much as £100m.

READ: Tottenham agree Vuskovic sale with large fee helping Spurs go ‘all in’ on Tonali

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Sandro Tonali.

‘Deal for 26yo Italy international to join #THFC from #NUFC £92.5m + £7.5m in potential add-ons based around multiple Champions League qualifications @TheAthleticFC.’

Tonali is travelling to London today for Tottenham medical

And now Romano has revealed on Monday morning that Tonali is now travelling to London today to undergo his medical at Tottenham.

Romano posted on X: ‘Understand Sandro Tonali will be in London today with agents and family to undergo medical at Tottenham.’

Speaking last month, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer warned Tonali that Tottenham may not be the best move for his career.

Shearer told Betfair: “Tottenham just avoided relegation. I get the attraction of London but going to Spurs who have finished so low over the last two years would be a surprise career move for Tonali in my eyes.

“But I’m not surprised if it’s true that he’s made an indication that he wants to leave Newcastle.

“Again, if he doesn’t want to be there, you put the price you want and if someone wants to pay it, and it looks as if it’ll have to be three figures, then you say thank you very much, get the £100million plus and you move on.

“I know Spurs have a new manager and that may be a pull for him, London obviously. But in terms of the football club, look where they have finished the last two years.”

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