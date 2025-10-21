Ivan Toney wants to reunite with Thomas Frank at Tottenham... or does he?

Tottenham insider Bryan King has suggested Ivan Toney would “without doubt” want to reunite with Thomas Frank at the club, but sources elsewhere are reporting otherwise.

There has been much speculation over Toney’s future for essentially the entire time he’s been in Saudi Arabia. Prior to his move to Al-Ahli in 2024, he was wanted by some Premier League big hitters.

He has since scored 39 goals and it’s again suggested he could return to England.

There are a few sides mentioned in regards to interest in Toney, but Tottenham are the main link, given Toney’s connection with Frank, who managed him successfully at Brentford.

Toney scored 72 goals in 141 games under the now-Spurs boss – the highest tally anybody has scored in one of his sides, and in around 100 games less than Bryan Mbeumo, who’s second on the list.

Former Spurs scout King feels Toney would jump at the chance to reunite with Frank.

He told Tottenham News: “Without doubt [Toney would be interested in Spurs move.]

“The one thing that he’s got to be guaranteed if he wants to challenge for an England place is a regular slot for the team that are going to take him.

“I couldn’t see that being a problem with Frank because he knows him and he knows what he’s capable of.

“I think the wide players and the midfielders that Tottenham have got would suit him. If there’s a possibility of getting him on loan, then Tottenham should seriously look at that.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham Hotspur transfer ‘edges closer’ as £43m offer to ‘seal’ another deal in January window

👉 Arsenal edge Spurs to be crowned Premier League champions of the international break

👉 Tottenham transfer ‘bombshell’ as Spurs ‘burst into race’ to sign Rangers star in possible ‘record’ deal

However, sources at Caught Offside suggest a move is less nailed on than it might look. They state the reality of a transfer ‘appears more complicated than it seems.’

Indeed, Toney is said to be happy with his current situation in Saudi Arabia and is not pushing to leave.

What’s more, while Spurs boss Frank is said to remain a big admirer of the striker, he is not among the club’s top priorities.

There is also competition for Tottenham from Chelsea, but they themselves are said to be ‘wary’ of entering complex negotiations for a player settled in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, it seems it might well be tough for either club to prise Toney away, and even if he was to look favourably upon a move to reunite with Frank, he’d surely have to give up a big chunk of his wage – reportedly £490,000 per week – in order to return to England.

READ MORE: Pereira takes top spot in Sack Race as Ange sack and Amorim redemption leave it wide open