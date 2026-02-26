Roy Keane has had his say on Tottenham and the relegation battle.

Roy Keane is “not falling for the ‘too good to go down'” trap as he picked a “doomed” club in the relegation battle, while Ian Wright insists one moment in the North London derby proved Tottenham have already “checked out”.

Spurs are four points above the relegation zone and are very much in a battle with West Ham and Nottingham Forest to avoid the drop after Igor Tudor’s arrival failed to stop the rot against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners recovered from their title wobble to dismiss Spurs 4-1 on their own patch and extend Tottenham’s winless run to nine games in the Premier League, featuring five defeats.

And although Keane doesn’t believe Spurs are “too good to go down” he does think they will “find a bit more” than both West Ham and Forest in the run-in.

“I still think they’ll be alright,” Keane said on The Overlap. “I’m not falling for this ‘they’re too good to go down’ but I do think they’ll find a bit more than Nottingham Forest and West Ham. It’s as simple as that.

“West Ham have got a little bit of momentum going and Forest were hit with a killer blow last minute against Liverpool. These are all little momentum turners – it can all change week to week. But I still think Tottenham will have enough to stay up.”

READ MORE: Tottenham relegated: the five games that could condemn Spurs to the drop

The Manchester United legend picked out Forest as the “most doomed team” in the battle as new manager Vitor Pereira also has the Europa League to contend with. They hold a 3-0 lead over Fenerbahce in the knockout round play-off ahead of the Turkish side’s visit to the City Ground on Thursday.

“The worst thing with Forest is they’ve got a distraction with Europe,” Keane added. “They look the most doomed team right now. I know they have a new coach going in and you thin he needs a good start with different ideas. Again, huge weekend coming up.”

READ MORE: Liverpool and Man Utd boosted as Tottenham players reassigned after relegation

In a video which went viral after defeat to Arsenal last weekend, Tudor could be seen gesturing to Micky van de Ven – Spurs captain for the day in Cristian Romero’s absence – to move up the pitch to put more pressure on the Arsenal ball carriers.

Igor Tudor is constantly shouting at Micky van de Ven, telling the back-line to “push up!”#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/KpBsZZTYjV — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) February 22, 2026

The Dutch centre-back could be seen looking towards Tudor on a number of occasions but refused to take action, remaining deep as the Arsenal players came forward.

And Wright saw that as evidence that Spurs as a whole have “checked out” this season.

Wright said: “I saw Igor Tudor trying to speak to Van de Ven, trying to push him forward – he blanked him, totally blanked him. That says to me that they’ve checked out already.

“This guy’s new, he wants him to come up and Van de Ven ignores him. That don’t look good.”