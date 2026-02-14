Huge blow for Tottenham as top manager target ‘agrees’ to become Real Madrid boss

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Top Tottenham manager target Mauricio Pochettino has ‘agreed’ to take over as Real Madrid head coach after the World Cup, according to reports.

Spurs confirmed on Friday the widespread reports which indicated that former Juventus boss Igor Tudor has taken over as interim head coach after Thomas Frank’s sacking at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday evening was the final straw for the Tottenham hierarchy as they decided to change manager with a permanent appointment waiting until the summer.

The two names under consideration are reportedly USMNT boss Pochettino and former Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has just been sacked by French top-tier side Marseille.

Pochettino became a firm fan favourite in his five years at Tottenham with Spurs finishing as Premier League runners-up in 2016–17, while they also got to the final of the League Cup and Champions League during his tenure.

However, their hopes of luring the Argentinian seem to have taken a major blow as Spanish website Defensa Central claims that Pochettino has ‘agreed’ to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid if they promise to make three signings.

The former Tottenham head coach is ‘willing to coach Real Madrid if certain conditions are met’ with ‘two centre-backs and a midfielder are on Pochettino’s ideal shopping list with the future of the club in mind’.

And those demands are likely to be granted as ‘this is actually similar to the club’s plan for the summer transfer window, because although they are satisfied with the current squad, they believe there are some areas for improvement.’

Despite this, the report insists that Pochettino is ‘the dark horse candidate for the Real Madrid job next year’ and that Los Blancos are ‘simply contacting these candidates and their representatives to gauge their interest’.

Pochettino won’t be taking over Tottenham or any other club until after the World Cup as he aims to take the USA national side to glory on home soil and Spurs interim boss Tudor has revealed his happiness at his temporary role.

On his arrival, Tudor told the club’s website: “It is an honour to join this Club at an important moment.

“I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.

“There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly.”

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange said: “Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact.

“Our objective is straightforward – to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League.”