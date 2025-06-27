Eberechi Eze and James Maddison could play in the same side

Jamie O’Hara has called potential Tottenham new boy Eberechi Eze a “top signing” who is “better” than James Maddison but he may not take the midfielder’s position.

Spurs have been linked with Eze for some time. Indeed, their admiration is nothing new, but it seems they could soon make genuine attempts to land him.

There have been suggestions that a club-record transfer could occur for the Crystal Palace winger. It’s been speculated that Maddison could lose his spot in the Tottenham side if Eze joins, with both men occupying the attacking-midfield spot, among others.

While former Spurs man O’Hara feels Eze is the better of the two midfielders, how he expects Eze to be used could save Maddison.

“I think he [Eze] would be a brilliant signing for us. I really do, I think it would be a top signing… Maddison’s a bit more of a number 10, he gets into little pockets,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Eze, for me he’s a winger, he cuts inside, he makes things happen, comes off the flank and can get at you, he can play direct, he can go down the byline if he needs to.

“Maddison hasn’t got his pace, Maddison hasn’t got his power, I think Eze is probably a better player.”

With 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last term, Maddison had a good season, and being pushed aside would hurt after that. If Eze is to be used as a winger, though, that’s less likely to happen, and the current Palace star would surely have success.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham well placed to land Prem star who Frank wanted ‘as soon as’ he landed at Spurs

👉 Tottenham will make it ‘very difficult’ for Euro giants to land Spurs star they ‘love’

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio as Spurs sort record transfer for Arsenal target

Jason Cundy feels that wherever Eze ends up, it is time to go.

“There does come point, and [Wilfried] Zaha was the perfect example of this, when is he going to make that move away,” he said.

“I know [Zaha] went to Man United and things didn’t work out. But there does come a point in a player’s career where if they’re going to leave a club like Palace, it feels the right time is now.

“Sometimes you can stay at a club too long, like Crystal Palace. I think Zaha is the perfect example of that. Clubs come in, I think Arsenal were interested in Zaha, they couldn’t stump up enough money.

“Eventually that move, it runs out of time, I think [for] Eze it’s the right time to move now.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘considering’ transfer ‘hijack’ of £68m Spurs ‘statement signing’ target