Tottenham are ready to go all in for Dominic Solanke.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing’ for an ‘agreement’ with Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth over signing Dominic Solanke.

Spurs have already pulled off two major coups this summer as they fended off competition from rivals to sign teenage pair Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

After deciding against signing a natural replacement for Harry Kane last summer, Tottenham were always likely to pursue a new striker this summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer but Solanke has emerged as their preferred target.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout strikers in the Premier League last season as he scored 19 goals in his 38 appearances.

READ: F36Skive: Can you recall the Spurs XI beaten by Liverpool in Champions League final?



Solanke has a £65m release clause in his contract and a report on Tuesday claimed Spurs are ‘adamant’ he’s ‘eager to seal a big-money switch’.

‘Tottenham are convinced that Solanke is keen to join before the August 30 deadline, according to GMS sources, but they will need to persuade Premier League rivals Bournemouth to accept a cut-price fee as they are unwilling to trigger the £65million release clause written into his contract. ‘Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham value Solanke in the region of £50million, Richarlison remaining on the capital club’s books heading into the final weeks of the transfer window is a significant problem as his departure would have raised a considerable amount of cash to reinvest in a replacement. ‘Tottenham believe their best chance of landing Solanke is if he becomes restless and attempts to put pressure on his current employers to cash in, GMS sources have been told, but there was confidence at the start of the summer that he would not be willing to agitate for a fresh challenge.’

A new report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Solanke has ‘given the green light to Spurs’.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Levy ‘would sell’ Tottenham star to ‘most determined’ Real Madrid after submitting ‘crazy request’

👉 Chelsea and Man Utd in bottom three: Ranking the Premier League pre-season moods

👉 Four England snubs included: Premier League stars ready for huge 24/25 after full pre-season

He said: “Understand Tottenham are pushing to get Dominic Solanke deal done, talks underway with Bournemouth.

“Solanke has given the green light to Spurs as negotiations are ongoing to find an agreement. Tottenham want Solanke, as exclusively revealed last week.”

As mentioned, Richarlison’s situation is a problem, but a report from Football Insider claims Spurs ‘expect’ to receive a ‘huge offer’ from Saudi Arabia for the Brazil international after a ‘massive twist’.