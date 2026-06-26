Tottenham strike ‘total agreement’ to sign Sandro Tonali as transfer accelerates towards completion

Tottenham have struck a ‘total agreement’ with Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as Spurs are now ‘confident’ of completing the transfer, according to reports.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are looking to avoid being dragged into another relegation fight again next season after doing some impressive early summer transfer business.

Tottenham have already completed three new signings this summer with Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi signing on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively, while Jan Paul van Hecke has joined in a £52m deal from Brighton.

Spurs have made strengthening their midfield another priority with Newcastle United midfielder Tonali emerging as their top target, while they are also looking to sign West Ham star Mateus Fernandes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Tottenham are the main club in for Tonali with a “deal on” for the Italy international this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I stand by my news. Last week, out of nowhere, exclusive news – Sandro Tonali – Tottenham full stop.

READ: Matheus Fernandes decides ‘preference’ between Man Utd, Tottenham as deal hinges on one condition

“So, today, I keep mentioning Tottenham and Tonali, Tonali and Tottenham. I remain on my position.

“Tottenham are working on the deal to sign Sandro Tonali, and that remains the case. Deal on. Tottenham – Tonali.

“I am not coming here mentioning Man City, I am not coming here mentioning other clubs.

“Since I told you Tonali – Tottenham last week, the other clubs are no longer mentioned by myself at least.

“Let’s follow the situation, but the deal is on.”

On Thursday, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed that Tottenham were preparing to make a second offer for Tonali this summer.

READ: Tottenham: Sandro Tonali salary revealed with Newcastle star ready to sign for two reasons

Schira revealed: ‘Excl- This Week #Tottenham will submit to #Newcastle a new bid to try to sign Sandro #Tonali. The midfielder has already given his availability to #THFC for a contract until 2032. There are also other two PremierLeague’s Clubs at the window for the midfielder. So Spurs pushing.’

And on Thursday, Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope revealed that Newcastle had ‘rebuffed a second approach’ from Tottenham for the Italian midfielder.

Tottenham reach ‘total agreement’ over six-year deal

And now Schira is back on Friday to reveal that Tottenham have now got a ‘total agreement’ with Tonali for a six-year contract and are ‘confident’ of reaching a fee that Newcastle will accept.

Schira added on X: ‘Excl. – Total agreement between Sandro #Tonali and #Tottenham for a contract until 2032 (12M/year). #THFC are now confident to reach a deal with #Newcastle to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave #NUFC and has chosen to join #Spurs (Roberto #DeZerbi had a key-role).’

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Germany star among two Man Utd midfield alternatives