Chelsea have reportedly ‘been ruled out’ of the race to sign FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old has broken onto the scene this season as he has scored 11 goals in his 30 appearances for FC Copenhagen across all competitions. He particularly caught the eye in the Champions League as he scored in his side’s 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Tottenham were busy during the winter transfer window as they signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin before they beat FC Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Bardghji was also on their radar and he admitted last month that it is his “dream” to secure a move to a “top-five league” in Europe.

“It’s a dream, and it’s nice to hear because it means I’m doing well, but I try not to think too much about it,” Bardghji said in an interview with Danish magazine Tipsbladet. “Just a top-five league. It’s great to play in them.”

“It’s hard to answer. There hasn’t been any dialogue, but I’m here to develop, so I suppose that’s the plan for both parties – that I should continue to develop. At some point, I’ll be sold, but I’m not thinking about that now.”

He added: “It is, of course, special, but it’s not stressing me out. I take it as motivation every time I step onto the field. It motivates me to get better.

“As I’ve said before, I feel ready, but when the time is right – whether it’s now or later – I don’t know. The timing has to be right, but right now, I’m only focusing on getting in top form and playing football.

“The most important thing for me is the plan for me and my development. I need to feel comfortable with the coach, the club, and everything else. That’s the most important thing as a player.”

In a fresh interview with Danish TV2 (via Sport Witness), Bardghji insisted: “I want to play in big clubs and the Champions League again next year.”

In response to these comments, Fotboll Direkt points out that this ‘basically rules out Chelsea’ as they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

BT (via our pals over at TEAMtalk) recently reported that ‘Tottenham have learned they will need to shatter Copenhagen’s transfer record to get a deal over the line’. They explained.

‘Any sale of Bardghji would also smash Copenhagen’s current record, which stands at the 150m kroner (€20.1m or £17.4m) paid by Leicester City to sign Victor Kristiansen back in January of this year. ‘However, Copenhagen feel they are well within their right to ask such a fee for their talented young winger, and hope to fetch as much as 225 kroner (€30m or £26m) for the player. ‘To that end, Copenhagen have reportedly postponed plans to extend Bardghji’s deal with the focus of the Danish champions now said to be on making a huge sale at some point in the next two windows.’

