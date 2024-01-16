Tottenham transfer ‘agreement close’ as Postecoglou’s side are tipped to sign potential Werner rival

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur could sign another new attacker, while defender Sergio Reguilon is close to leaving the club.

Spurs have been busy during this month’s winter transfer window as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side are also in the process of offloading some unwanted players. Djed Spence, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips have left on loan and Reguilon is expected to follow them out of the door.

Reguilon spent the start of this season on loan with Manchester United but he returned to Spurs at the start of this month after barely featuring at Old Trafford during the first six months of this season.

The Spaniard is now expected to join Brentford, who are in the market for a new left-back to cover for the injured Rico Henry.

On Tuesday evening, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Brentford are advancing in talks to sign Sergio Reguilon. The loan deal is close to being agreed with Tottenham, at the final stages.

“Discussions will follow on the player side, waiting for Reguilon’s decision as several clubs are interested.”

Earlier this week, a report by Football London’s Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold revealed they are interested in signing Norwich City standout Jonathan Rowe.

The 20-year-old has been sensational for the Championship outfit this term as he has grabbed eleven goals and two assists in his 25 appearances.

Gold reported: ‘Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in Norwich’s talented winger Jonathan Rowe, but at this moment have not made a move for the versatile 20-year-old’.

Speaking via his YouTube channel, despite Spurs already signing Werner, Gold suggested that he “wouldn’t be stunned” if they sign Rowe or Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior this month.

“Again, if Spurs were to make a move [for Rowe] maybe that’s the kind of one where you say you keep him for the rest of the season and continue to develop him and we’ll kind of have him next summer,” Gold said via his YouTube channel.

“But that’s the type of deal, I wouldn’t be stunned if we see at least one of those happen in these remaining weeks, a player set up maybe more so for next season.

“If they can get them in now, terrific, but I don’t think they’d be against getting a young player.

“You know, Samuel Iling-Junior, another player at Juventus they like. Another versatile winger doing good things in Italy.”

Gold has also revealed that Tottenham are not in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.