According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on one of their leading summer targets as their current agreement is ‘not valid’.

Spurs are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need to strengthen ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Tottenham ended their prolonged trophy drought by winning the Europa League this season and this huge victory saved an otherwise shambolic season as Ange Postecoglou‘s side finished 17th in the Premier League.

The north London outfit could do with sorting their manager situation quickly so their focus can switch to transfers, but it seemed that they had one signing in place ahead of this summer.

It had been suggested that the Premier League side secured an agreement with Real Betis to be Johnny Cardoso’s first transfer option in a €25m deal when they offloaded Giovani Lo Celso to the Spanish side last summer.

However, Spurs could be hijacked in the race to sign the defensive midfielder as Atletico Madrid are keen to sign the 23-year-old.

A report from ABC Sevilla claims Real Betis are holding out for €40m, with Tottenham’s option allowing them to sign Cardoso any time in June. Should he move elsewhere next month, it is also suggested that the English outfit would receive 20% of the fee.

This agreement has been disputed, though. Spurs could miss out amid claims that their deal with Real Betis is ‘not valid’ as they do not have terms in place with Cardoso.

ABC Sevilla add: ‘As there is no closed agreement between the London club and the player, this pact between entities is not valid, according to sources involved in the negotiations, and the transfer to another entity, such as the aforementioned Atlético, can take place without taking the English club into account.’

Atletico Madrid could deal a second blow to Spurs this summer as they are among the clubs interested in World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

Romero has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons, but he’s been dogged by injuries this term as he’s barely featured.

However, he retains a strong reputation and has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with a fee of around £43m tipped to secure a deal.

Despite this, another report in Spain claims Spurs chief Daniel Levy feels he has ‘two weapons’ to tempt Romero to commit his future to the Premier League side.

It is claimed that Champions League football and an upcoming offer of an improved contract are in Tottenham’s favour, but it remains to be seen whether they will be successful in their attempts to keep Romero.